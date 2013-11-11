* At least $2 billion needed to build platinum refinery
* Mugabe says two-year deadline to build refinery expires
HARARE Nov 11 Zimbabwe may halt exports of raw
platinum to South Africa to force mining companies to build a
refinery in the country as a two-year deadline has expired,
state media quoted President Robert Mugabe as saying.
The threat, if carried out, could affect the world's two
largest platinum producers, Anglo American Platinum and
Impala Platinum Holdings, both of which have operations
in Zimbabwe.
The southern African country has the world's second largest
known platinum reserves but mining companies send the raw
product to neighbouring South Africa for processing.
Mugabe, who at the age of 89 won re-election in July, told a
weekend meeting of his ruling ZANU-PF party that platinum
producers were ignoring a government directive two years ago to
set up a refinery in the country.
"Let us close our doors immediately and say no raw platinum
will go to South Africa. The former minister gave them two years
and we must see them now arranging to build a refinery," the
state-run Herald newspaper quoted Mugabe as saying.
"If they have not started, after that warning, building a
refinery then when the time comes for us to demand that all
refining has to be done here, they should not blame us."
Zimbabwe produced 350,000 ounces of refined platinum in
2012, which is 6 percent of world production, according to the
Chamber of Mines, the country's mining industry lobby group.
The Chamber has said Zimbabwe would need to raise platinum
output to 500,000 ounces a year to justify a refinery, which it
estimates would cost at least $2 billion to build, equal to
close to a fifth of the country's gross domestic product.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Louise Ireland and
Ed Stoddard)