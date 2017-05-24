Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
HARARE May 24 Zimbabwe's largest grocery chain OK Zimbabwe posted an 800 percent jump in full-year after tax profits to $6.1 million from $700,000 in 2016 after reducing costs and improving margins, the company said on Wednesday.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $472 million during the year to March despite a weak economy and acute cash shortages while earnings per share jumped to 0.52 cents from 0.06 cents the previous year, OK Zimbabwe said in a statement.
OK Zimbabwe's 63 stores makes it the biggest in the country ahead of rival TM Supermarkets, which has 56 stores. South Africa's Pick n Pay owns 49 percent in TM Supermarkets. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: