HARARE, May 20, Zimbabwe could double annual
platinum production to more than 900,000 ounces in the next
decade and become the nation's top export earner but current
producers need $2.8 billion in new investment to do so, the
industry associaton said on Friday.
The southern African nation holds the second largest known
reserves of platinum after South Africa but mines have struggled
with low prices, a black empowerment law forcing mines to sell
more than 50 percent of the business to locals, and power
shortages.
Zimbabwe Platinum Producers Association Chairman Winston
Chitando told the annual meeting of the Chamber of Mines in the
resort town of Victoria Falls that the industry needed new
investments to raise annual production by existing producers
from current levels of 458,000 ounces a year.
"With vast platinum reserves, the sector has potential to
increase production by the current producers from about 13
tonnes (458,562 ounces) to 20 tonnes (705,479 ounces) by 2020
and to 26 tonnes (917,123 ounces) by 2025," Chitando said.
Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum
and Aquarius Platinum are the three companies
currently operating platinum mines in Zimbabwe.
He did not comment on the separate Russian-backed project
which was announced by the two governments 20 months ago for the
joint development of the Darwendale mine which was projected to
be producing up to 800,000 ounces a year by 2024. reut.rs/1Tojx6y
Work on this project was still at the exploration stage,
Zimbabwe's mining minister told Reuters in March.
Chitando said on Friday revenue from platinum, which is the
third largest export earner after tobacco and gold, could become
the biggest at $1.2 billion in the next four years if more money
was invested.
"The industry requires around $2.8 billion over the next
five years to ramp up and sustain operations. Bottlenecks that
undermine capital inflows include clarity on indigenisation,"
Chitando said.
Under the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act, which
was passed in 2008, foreign-owned businesses are required to
sell at least 51 percent of their local operations to Zimbabwean
investors.
But on April 12 President Robert Mugabe said the empowerment
policy was confusing potential investors and made it hard to
compete for foreign investment.
