* Empowerment seen as political rhetoric by Tsvangirai
* Worries of fresh economic damage rise
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Zimbabwe's demand
that foreign companies turn over majority stakes to locals is
being driven by upcoming elections and scaring investors away,
Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai said on Thursday.
Mining firms, banks and retailers have grown increasingly
worried about the law, pushed by Tsvangirai's rival and
coalition partner, President Robert Mugabe.
"It is political rhetoric," Tsvangirai told an investment
forum in Johannesburg. "The indigenisation law as it currently
is - there is no talk of nationalisation. There is no talk of
grabbing property."
Tsvangirai said politicians can make promises of bringing
riches to the masses, but the law states market prices must be
paid for the stakes in foreign firms and there is not enough
money in private hands to make that happen.
"Our people don't have the necessary resources to buy the
equity that is currently existing in the economy," he said.
Zimbabwe's economy was a basket case, with inflation running
at astronomical levels, before a coalition was formed between
Mugabe and his long-time foe Tsvangirai after a disputed
election in 2008.
The deal helped stabilise the economy and reverse a decade
of steep decline but progress could be dashed by national
elections required by next year under the power-sharing
agreement.
Tsvangirai said his coalition partners "have twisted a very
noble cause" of empowering poor blacks.
"This is a price that we are paying as a coalition
government of no shared vision and no shared values," he said,
adding that the mixed message was "a proper recipe for turning
away investors".
Analysts see a more sinister side to the indigenisation law,
which they feel will be exploited by Mugabe's ZANU-PF party to
squeeze money out of foreign firms to finance its election
campaign and employ thugs to intimidate voters.
Mugabe, in power since the country gained independence from
Britain in 1980, and top ZANU-PF officials have been hit with
international sanctions for suspected political violence and
killing campaigns to stay in power.
"(The law) is little more than an extortion scheme, with
rival players offering companies 'protection' in return for pay
and equity stakes," said Anne Fruhauf, Africa analyst for the
Eurasia Group political risk consultancy.
Mining firms risk losing their claims in the country with
the world's second-largest platinum reserves if they do not
comply. Many are waiting for a future government more amenable
to international investment before they increase production.
Impala Platinum, the world's second-largest
platinum producer, has offered to hand over between 25 percent
and 30 percent in equity and make up the balance through
"credits" it hoped to receive in exchange for giving up some of
its land five years ago.
But the minister in charge of the black empowerment drive,
Saviour Kasukuwere, has rejected part of the Implats proposal
and has given the company until Wednesday next week to hand over
29.5 percent of its Zimplats operation.