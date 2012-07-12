By Nelson Banya
| HARARE, July 12
Zimbabwe's government is in
talks with China Railway International over plans to build a
1,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant to ease the southern
African country's electricity shortages, its energy minister
said on Thursday.
Zimbabwe's ageing plants produce around 1,000 MW, half of
its peak demand, a power supply deficit which has paralysed
mines and industry.
Energy Minister Elton Mangoma said Zimbabwe was considering
several options to expand output at existing facilities, while
pursuing new projects, including the Western Areas coal project
in Hwange where a 1,000 MW thermal plant is planned.
In a statement to parliament, Mangoma said state-owned
Zimbabwe Power Co (ZPC) was in talks with China Railway
International, a subsidiary of China Railway Group,
to jointly run a coal mine that would supply the proposed plant.
"Promising negotiations are underway with China Railway
International," Mangoma said. He did not say how much the
project would cost, but said the plant would take between three
and four years to finish.
Zimbabwe has short-listed bids for the expansion of its
Hwange thermal station and the Kariba hydro-plant to boost their
combined output by 900 MW.
Independent power producers with projects that have the
potential to generate a total of 5,000 MW have been licensed but
are yet to start work.
However, analysts say Zimbabwe is unlikely to attract
significant foreign investment due to President Robert Mugabe's
drive to force foreign firms, including mines and banks, to turn
over 51 percent shareholdings to locals under an empowerment
law.
(Editing by David Holmes)