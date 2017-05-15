JOHANNESBURG May 15 South Africa's Standard Bank said on Monday it had finalised a $120 million debt package with the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), which has been grappling with power and liquidity shortages.

The funds will be used for the rehabilitation of existing power infrastructure at Kariba South Hydro Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station, Standard Bank, which was the lead arranger, said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Clarke)