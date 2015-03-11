UZUMBA, Zimbabwe, March 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T wo months after the first rains fell in Zunzanyika village last
autumn, tensions were high. The rains - which mark the start of
the planting season - had disappeared as quickly as they had
come, and crops planted in October failed to germinate.
But unlike many of the smallholder farmers in his village,
Takesure Chikata never panicked.
Chikata instead turned to his backyard rain gauge. Once the
rain finally returned in mid-December, Chikata knew just when it
was the right time to plant his maize crop.
For four years, Chikata and 30 other farmers from
Zunzanyika, 170 km (100 miles) northeast of the capital, Harare,
have compiled detailed records on local rainfall, learning to
understand local trends and micro-climates and to cut the risk
of crop failure.
The knowledge is helping them to cope not just with
drastically changing rainfall patterns, but with severe funding
cuts at the government's meteorological department that have
left farmers throughout much of the country without reliable
local climate and weather data.
"We realised we were making losses from planting without
knowledge of the amount of rainfall that (had) occurred and
whether it was enough to allow for germination," said Chikata,
his cracked hands caressing the green leaves of his maize crop,
just a few weeks away from being ready to harvest.
Chikata, 38, chairs the Zunzanyika Farmer Field School, a
community project that teaches about climate change and
conservation agriculture, and which helped local farmers to
install and use the rain gauges.
HOW TO BUILD ONE
The makeshift but effective instruments consist of an old
500g metal or plastic jam container, secured firmly to the top
of a tree stump or a wooden pole, 1 metre (3 feet) above the
ground.
Each of the 15 gauges in Zunzanyika is carefully stationed
in an open space, away from obstacles. The farmers use a
classroom ruler to measure the amount of precipitation on the
morning after any rainfall. The data is recorded on simple
charts kept in their homes, and the information is shared among
the field school members.
Chikata says that after four years of gathering data, he and
his fellow farmers have a greater appreciation of when rains
begin and end, how often dry spells occur and just how long the
growing season lasts.
"Now we plant only when we have received at least 25mm (1
inch) of rain in three successive days," he said. "This (rain)
gauge has greatly helped the way we practice our agriculture. No
more guesswork!"
NO GOVERNMENT DATA
Zimbabwe's climate scientists provide only limited rainfall
data, and that is of little use to rural farmers, experts say.
Only a quarter of the country's 1,400 weather stations are
currently operational, due to neglect, according to the
Meteorological Services Department (MSD), whose budget has been
slashed by 25 percent from 2014 levels, to $2.9 million in 2015.
Previously, weather stations placed in rural schools or
clinics in the country's drought-prone areas helped provide
specific and accurate local data.
Zimbabwe's four weather radars reached the end of their
30-year lifespan a decade ago and have not worked since,
according to the MSD's senior meteorologist for climate change,
Elisha Moyo. Replacing them will cost $12 million.
Today, the meteorological office tends to produce vague and
generalised information for entire provinces, such as
Mashonaland Central, which consists of hundreds of large
districts with differing climates.
Speaking at a national climate policy workshop in Harare in
late 2014, Amos Makarau, the MSD's director, called for
political leaders to provide a national vision for improving
farmers' ability to adapt to climate change.
CRITICS WON OVER
But the MSD's inefficiencies matter little to the farmers at
Zunzanyika.
"By comparing seasonal rainfall trends from their own
records and making informed decisions on what to plant and when,
the farmers are now better equipped to respond to climate
change," said Juliet Gwenzi, a meteorologist at the University
of Zimbabwe, by e-mail.
In the past, rains began in November and lasted through
April. But with the rainy season now beginning in mid- or late
December and barely lasting until the end of February, farmers
have turned to small grains and short-season varieties of
traditional and hybrid maize, as well as groundnuts, bambara
nuts, cowpeas and sunflower, she said.
"Rainfall exhibits huge spatial variability. Therefore, it's
important that it is measured over short distances," Gwenzi
said. "While there is appreciation that the rain gauge is not
standard... the farmers get a fair idea of the rainfall
occurring in their locality."
Some experts initially dismissed rain gauges as ineffective
but have since come around.
"This is just something the farmers did to get a picture of
the amount of rainfall received, whether it was effective for
planting and ploughing," Isaac Manenji Zvirewo, the district
agriculture extension officer for Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe
district, said by telephone.
But Zvirewo acknowledged that local farmers have improved
their crop outputs, particularly maize.
"After more than three seasons of record-keeping, they have
acquired immense knowledge that has helped their decisions on
planting. It's quite beneficial," he said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Gogo; editing by Laurie Goering)