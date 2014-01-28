HARARE Jan 28 Zimbabwe's central bank on
Tuesday published an interest rate range guide for the money
market to try and rein in large disparities in deposit and
lending rates it said were squeezing liquidity.
The southern African state abandoned its own money in 2009
after hyperinflation rendered it worthless, and adopted foreign
currencies such as the U.S. dollar and South Africa's rand which
left the central bank little scope to influence rates.
International lenders have withdrawn financial support over
policy differences with veteran President Robert Mugabe, leading
to a liquidity crunch highlighted by a demand for loans that is
nearly three times deposits of $4.2 billion.
Money market rates have spiralled out of control as a
result, with bank deposits attracting returns as low as 0.15
percent while borrowing costs are quoted as high as 35 percent -
a prohibitive rate for farmers and manufacturers.
"The interest rate structure has turned out to be a
double-edged sword, deterring both borrowers and savers from
undertaking transactions in the formal banking system," acting
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Charity Dhliwayo said.
"The low deposit rates offered by banks have conspired with
high bank charges to militate against efforts geared at
broadening the country's deposit base, which productive sectors
ordinarily tap into," she added in a statement.
An estimated $2 billion continued to circulate outside the
formal banking system as a result, Dhliwayo said.
The central bank proposed indicative yields of between 6.6
percent and 8 percent for short term debt "to sanitize the
country's interest rate structure" and allow the inter-bank
market to operate smoothly.
But money market traders said the move was likely to fail as
the Reserve Bank, saddled with debts of $1 billion, had no money
to back its efforts, while its assessment of Zimbabwe's risk
profile was too optimistic.
"They are trying to lower the country risk but it will only
cause distortions in the market and no one will lend at those
rates," the trader said.
