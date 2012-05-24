* Rio considers selling all its diamond assets
* Debt-ridden Zimbabwean firm has pre-emptive rights
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, May 24 Zimbabwe's RioZim Limited
has opened talks with Rio Tinto in a
bid to take full control of the Murowa diamond mine as the
global mining major seeks to leave the gem business, a key
shareholder said on Thursday.
Rio Tinto has a 78 percent stake in Murowa, a diamond mine
which produced 324,000 carats in the last financial year, while
RioZim controls 22 percent of the mine.
Locally-owned RioZim was created in 2004 when Rio, the
world's third largest miner, largely left Zimbabwe while
retaining its diamond interest.
RioZim is keen to exercise its pre-emptive rights to acquire
Rio Tinto's shares in Murowa, Harpal Randhawa, whose private
equity group Global Emerging Markets (GEM) recently bought 25
percent of the Zimbabwean firm, told an investment conference in
Harare.
"We're now in discussions with Rio Tinto Plc to acquire the
78 percent of Murowa that they want to offload," Randhawa said.
Rio Tinto signalled its intention to leave the diamond
industry in March, effectively inviting bids for its $1.2
billion diamonds business, which also includes two other mines
in Australia and Canada.
Randhawa, who said only time would tell if his group's
decision to invest in RioZim was "either brave or stupid," said
the firm was compliant with Zimbabwe's empowerment law as it was
54 percent controlled by locals.
President Robert Mugabe is championing a law that seeks to
transfer at least 51 percent shareholding in foreign firms,
including mines and banks, to locals.
Several foreign firms, including the world's two largest
platinum miners, Anglo American Platinum and Impala
Platinum are in talks with the government over plans to
turn over majority stakes in their local operations to
Zimbabweans.
"The main constraint that indigenisation (as the
empowerment policy is called in Zimbabwe) has put on any company
is a capital constraint due to the limited ability of locals to
inject capital," Randhawa said.
RioZim, which is battling to clear a $50 million debt owed
to local banks, badly needs to recapitalise its gold mines and
develop its substantial coal and chrome concessions.