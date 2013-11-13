HARARE Nov 13 SABMiller's Zimbabwe unit
reported a 9.5 percent rise in half-year earnings on Wednesday
on the back of rising sorghum beer and non-alcoholic beverages
sales, which made up for a decline in lager beer volumes.
Delta Corporation, 38 percent owned by global
brewing giant SABMiller, said earnings per share rose to 3.83
cents in the six months to end-September, up from 3.50 cents.
Chief executive Pearson Gowero said lager beer volumes
declined 10 percent during the period as economic growth slowed,
forcing some consumers to migrate to the cheaper sorghum beer.
After-tax profit increased 12 percent to $47.2 million
during the six-month period as overall revenue grew by 5 percent
to $316 million.