HARARE Nov 11 SABMiller's Zimbabwean
affiliate Delta Corp plans to cut costs and reduce the
price of some products after reporting a decline in beer and
soft drink sales, the company said on Wednesday.
Delta, which is 38 percent owned by SABMiller, reported
lager beer volumes fell 2 percent in the six months to September
while volumes of the cheaper sorghum beer and soft drinks
declined 10 and 15 percent respectively.
SABMiller received a $100 billion-plus takeover offer from
the world biggest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev on
Wednesday. AB InBev is hoping SABMiller will give it a foothold
in growing African markets.
Delta, which has already cut the price of lager beer, plans
to reduce the price of soft drinks after sales were hit by
competition from cheaper imports and weaker demand, chief
executive Pearson Govero said.
The company's total revenue for the period decreased 8
percent to $269 million. Profit fell to $36 million, down from
$45 million last year.
Govero said power cuts, water shortages, higher taxes and a
stronger dollar made it difficult for Delta to compete with
imports from Zambia and South Africa.
