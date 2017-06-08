(Adds Botswana, Mozambique, details)
JOHANNESBURG, June 8 South Africa has suspended
imports of birds and chicken products from neighbouring Zimbabwe
after it reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu
at a poultry farm, the agriculture department said on Thursday.
The H5N8 strain has been detected in several countries in
Europe, Africa and Asia over the past two years, its spread
aided by wild bird migrations. Highly pathogenic among fowl, the
risk of human infection is low, according to the World Health
Organisation,
"We have heightened inspections of all consignments,
including all private and public vehicles at all our ports of
entry, especially in and out of Zimbabwe," South Africa's
department of agriculture said in a statement.
It said veterinary authorities in the rural province of
Limpopo that borders Zimbabwe "are on high alert and have
increased their surveillance especially in backyard chickens."
Botswana's ministry of agriculture and food security also
said in a statement that it was suspending the import of
domesticated and wild birds and their products from Zimbabwe,
while local media reported Mozambique had imposed a similar ban.
The virus was detected on a farm with 2 million birds in
Lanark, Zimbabwe, and killed 7,845 animals, the World
Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said last week.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jason Neely and Joe
Brock)