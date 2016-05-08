HARARE May 8 Zimbabwe's tax authority, ZIMRA,
has suspended its chief and five managers in connection with the
purchase of luxury cars which were undervalued by a local dealer
in order to pay lower import duty, it said on Sunday.
Critics and the opposition accuse President Robert Mugabe,
in power since independence in 1980, of failing to tackle high
level graft, and say endemic corruption is one reason that
foreign companies are hesitant to invest.
Many Zimbabweans perceive officials at ZIMRA, especially
those operating on the country's borders, to be corrupt and the
suspension will only reinforce their views.
ZIMRA commissioner general Gershem Pasi's suspension
followed the appearance in court last week of two men accused of
undervaluing and preparing fake import documents for cars that
they imported on behalf of the five suspended managers.
The five managers had received car loans last year and
approached a dealer to import vehicles on their behalf. Pasi is
not listed in the court case, but ZIMRA said in a statement it
expected all its employees to act beyond reproach.
"The ZIMRA board has become aware that questions have been
raised and indeed criminal proceedings instituted pertaining to
the importation of vehicles by some ZIMRA employees," the agency
said.
Because of this, ZIMRA had suspended Pasi and the five
managers with pay. Pasi, who has been at the helm of ZIMRA for
15 years, could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
This is the first time that senior ZIMRA officials have been
publicly accused of malfeasance in a country where arrests and
prosecution of public officials is rare.
Zimbabwe was last year ranked 150 out of 168 countries on
the Transparency International index, which measures public
perceptions of corruption in public institutions.
