HARARE, March 15 Zimbabwe is likely to produce
205 million kgs of tobacco this year, slightly more than 2016,
with sales of its main export likely to improve dollar supplies
in the cash-strapped economy, an industry official said on
Wednesday.
Marking the start of annual tobacco auctions in Harare,
Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board spokesman Isheunesu Moyo
said output would climb from 202 million kgs in 2016 after more
farmers grew the crop.
Tobacco earns more than gold and platinum.
Moyo said tobacco buyers had borrowed $700 million offshore
to purchase the crop from farmers. The merchants process the
leaf before exporting it, mostly to China, the largest investor
in the Southern African country.
Zimbabwe is desperately short of dollars due to its moribund
economy, although traditionally liquidity improves during the
tobacco-selling season as cash is brought into the country.
Agriculture Minister Joseph Made said tobacco farmers would
be allowed to withdraw $1,000 from banks per day to allow them
to purchase farming inputs for next season.
Cash shortages in the last 12 months have forced banks to
impose daily maximum withdrawal for most Zimbabweans of
sometimes as little as $50 per day.
President Robert Mugabe's government blames the shortages on
the illegal export of U.S. dollars, weak commodity prices and
falling remittances from Zimbabweans in the diaspora.
