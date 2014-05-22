* Invasions add to concerns about govt policy on foreign
firms
* Mugabe party sanctioned farm invasions in 2000
* White farmers group says member killed in violent attack
(Adds detail, CFU statement, background)
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, May 22 Hundreds of illegal settlers
invaded sugar estates owned by the Zimbabwe units of South
Africa's Tongaat Hullett this week, raising new
concerns about the security of foreign investment in the
southern African country.
While production was not affected, the invasions will worry
investors already uneasy over President Robert Mugabe's black
empowerment policy that seeks to force foreign-owned companies,
including mines, to sell at least a 51 percent stake to locals.
Zimbabwe made world headlines in 2000 when thousands of
settlers occupied white-owned farms with the blessing of
Mugabe's ZANU-PF party, leading to a collapse of commercial
agriculture that triggered a decade-long economic slump.
Until this week, no illegal settlements had been reported
since 2009.
Lands and Resettlement Minister Douglas Mombeshora told
Reuters on that Thursday police were evicting about 600 families
that had moved onto sugar estates owned by Tongaat's Hippo
Valley Estates and Triangle Sugar in southern
Zimbabwe.
"We do not allow that. This is why police have moved in
quickly to put an end to the invasions," Mombeshora said.
Tongaat is the largest foreign investor in Zimbabwe's
agriculture sector, employing 18,000 workers.
Some villagers around the sugar estates have in the past
accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise to
parcel out some of the land belonging to Hippo Valley and
Triangle and may have taken the matter into their own hands,
local media reported.
The illegal occupation of the estates will feed
longstanding investor perceptions that Zimbabwe does not respect
property rights.
The Commercial Farmers' Union (CFU), which now has fewer
than 400 members, compared with 4,500 when the 2000 land
invasions started, said its farmers continued to be harassed and
evicted from their land despite government pronouncements that
land reforms had ended.
CFU president Charles Taffs said a white farmer and his
daughter had died after a violent attack by unknown assailants
this week on their property in Guruve, 160 kilometres (99 miles)
north of the capital Harare.
A police spokeswoman said she was unaware of the incident.
"After 14 years this surely must come to end," Taffs said in
a statement.
Adelaide Chikunguru-Musvovi, a spokeswoman for the two
Tongaat estates, said this week's illegal occupations had not
disrupted production and "the matter is being dealt with
appropriately by authorities".
Triangle is wholly owned by Tongaat, which also has a 50.3
percent stake in Hippo Valley.
The two estates' sugar mills have a combined milling
capacity to crush nearly 5 million tonnes of cane annually and
produce over 640,000 tonnes of raw sugar. Their refining
capacity is 140,000 tonnes per annum.
In October 2012, the government gave Hippo Valley and
Triangle two weeks to submit a plan detailing how the companies
planned to sell 51 percent of their shares to locals under
Mugabe's black empowerment drive, or face forcible seizure.
The government has not followed through on the ultimatum.
Tongaat's estates in Zimbabwe have contracted about 700
black farmers who supplied 850,000 tonnes of cane in the half
year to September 2013. Plans are underway to contract another
600 farmers.
(Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and Susan Fenton)