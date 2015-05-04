* Minister says Telecel has window to operate, survive
* Telecel says government rejected empowerment proposal
HARARE May 4 Telecoms group Vimpelcom's
Zimbabwean mobile phone operator must sell a majority stake in
the company to local black investors if it wants to continue
operating in the southern African country, a government minister
said on Monday.
Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator last week cancelled Telecel's
license and gave it 30 days to cease operations.
The country's black empowerment law requires foreign-owned
firms to sell at least 51 percent of their shares to local black
investors. Netherlands-based Vimpelcom owns 60 percent
of Telecel and local investors own the rest.
The shareholding structure had violated the terms of
Telecel's licence, which stipulates that foreign investors can
own no more than 40 percent of the company, Information
Communication Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira told a
parliamentary committee on Monday.
But he added: "Telecel Zimbabwe still has a window to
survive and operate. There is still room for Telecel Zimbabwe to
follow the law and operate."
Telecel said on Monday the government had rejected its
proposal to sell 11 percent of its shares to its workers. It has
said it will challenge the regulator's decision, describing it
as unfair and unwarranted.
Mandiwanzira said he would meet Telecel executives on
Tuesday.
Telecel is the smallest wireless phone network in Zimbabwe,
with 2.15 million subscribers, according to latest data from the
Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Susan Thomas)