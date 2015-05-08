BRIEF-Apple files for six-part notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Files for six-part notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing
HARARE May 8 Zimbabwe's High Court has ruled that the local operation of telecoms group Vimpelcom should be allowed to continue operating while it appeals the cancellation of its licence, the company said on Friday.
The southern African country's telecoms regulator last week revoked Telecel's licence and gave it 30 days to cease operations. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Files for six-part notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing
* Acuity brands, inc. Licenses technology from vital vio, inc