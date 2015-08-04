(Recasts with third U.S. airline, adds other airlines'
policies)
NEW YORK Aug 4 Three U.S. airlines have banned
the transport of lion, leopard, elephant, rhino or buffalo
killed by trophy hunters, in the latest fallout from the killing
of Zimbabwe's Cecil the lion last month.
American Airlines said on Tuesday it would join
Delta Airlines and United Airlines in banning
the transport of animals known in Africa as the "big five",
coined by hunters because they are the hardest to kill on foot.
There has been an international outcry against trophy
hunting among animal lovers since it emerged that American
dentist Walter Palmer killed Cecil, a rare black-maned lion that
was a familiar sight at Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park.
Delta Air Lines Inc, the only American airline to
fly directly between the United States and Johannesburg, will
also review policies on accepting other hunting trophies with
government agencies and other organizations that support legal
shipments, it said.
Even before the killing of Cecil the lion, campaigners had
called for major cargo airlines to halt shipments of endangered
species killed by trophy hunters.
Nearly 400,000 people signed a Change.org petition that was
started by a Delta customer calling for the airline to stop
transporting exotic hunting trophies, the organization said.
Lufthansa Cargo, for example, decided in early June
to no longer accept any trophies such as lions, elephants and
rhinos from Africa, while Emirates SkyCargo banned
such shipments in May.
Although most animals are sent by ship, the bans will make
it harder for hunters to get their trophies home to put above
the mantelpiece, dealing a blow to Africa's multi-million-dollar
game industry.
South African Airways had also placed an embargo on
transporting trophies of rhinos, elephants, tigers and lion in
April after incidents of false documentation. But it reversed
that decision two weeks ago, saying the Department of
Environmental Affairs had agreed to tighten inspections and
crack down on false permits.
Zimbabwe has called for the extradition of Palmer, who is
accused of killing Cecil in an illegal hunt. The 13-year-old
lion was fitted with a GPS collar as part of an Oxford
University study.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Jeffrey Dastin
in New York City; Additional reporting by Joe Brock and Tiisetso
Motsoeneng in Johannesburg and Victoria Bryan in Vienna; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)