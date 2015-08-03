By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Aug 3 A big-game trophy collector
from Idaho has ignited a firestorm of criticism from
animal-rights activists for flaunting online images of herself
posed with the carcasses of a giraffe and other wildlife she
killed during a recent guided hunt in South Africa.
Sabrina Corgatelli, an accountant for Idaho State
University, appeared on NBC's "Today" show on Monday to defend
trophy hunting amid mounting international outrage over last
month's killing of Cecil, Zimbabwe's most famous lion, by an
American dentist.
"Everybody thinks we're cold-hearted killers and it's not
that," Corgatelli said in the nationally televised interview.
"There is a connection to the animal, and just because we hunt
them doesn't mean we don't have a respect for them. Giraffes are
very dangerous animals. They could hurt you seriously, very
quickly."
Corgatelli first drew attention from a series of photos
circulated via her Facebook account that showed her standing
proudly with various animals she bagged in South Africa,
including an impala, a warthog and a wildebeest.
"Day #2 I got an amazing old Giraffe. Such an amazing
animal!!! I couldn't be happier," Corgatelli gushed in a caption
to one image showing the slumped carcass draped around her.
Her photos and upbeat commentary were juxtaposed with a
torrent of hostile remarks posted by viewers who "liked" her
Facebook entries in order to weigh in with denunciations such
as: "Shame on you for slaughtering innocent animals."
Idaho State issued a statement on Monday distancing itself
from the controversy, saying it was not a university matter.
The outcry surrounding Corgatelli reverberated as fallout
continued over the killing of Cecil the lion, with Zimbabwe's
environment minister calling on Friday for extradition of
Minneapolis dentist, Walter Palmer, 55, to face poaching
charges.
Palmer has admitted killing the 13-year-old lion, which was
fitted with a satellite-tracking collar, but said in a statement
that he had hired professional guides and believed the required
hunting permits were in order.
Ashley Byrne, a spokesman for People for the Ethical
Treatment of Animals, said Palmer and Corgatelli have put the
spotlight on expensive, guided tours overseas in which foreign
clients are guaranteed a kill by local outfitters.
"These are self-promoting nobodies who pay a lot of money to
travel the world to kill animals, just for thrills and to hang
animal parts on their walls," she said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman)