A K-9 Unit Bloomington Police dog sniffs at stuffed animals blocking the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller/Files

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Minnesota dentist who killed Zimbabwean lion Cecil, sparking a global outcry from animal lovers, returned to work on Tuesday at his suburban Minneapolis office to shouts of "murderer" and "leave town" from a half dozen protesters.

Walter Palmer, 55, arrived at about 7 a.m. CDT to the Bloomington, Minnesota, dental practice that he shut down in late July amid a firestorm of protests after he was publicly identified as the hunter who killed the rare black-maned lion. It had reopened in the middle of August without him.

