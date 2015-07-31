HARARE, July 31 The American dentist who killed Cecil the lion a month ago in Zimbabwe had financed an illegal hunt and should be extradited to the southern African nation to face justice, environment minister Oppah Muchinguri said on Friday.

In a news conference, Muchinguri referred to 55-year-old Walter Palmer as a "foreign poacher" and said she understood the Prosecutor-General had started the process to have him extradited from the United States. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)