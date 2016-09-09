(Repeats from Thursday without changes)
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 Human rights groups slammed
the World Bank on Thursday over an internal report on Zimbabwe
that suggested it would be a sign of "political development" for
the country if its poor human rights record did not get any
worse.
In the leaked July 27 document, seen by Reuters and reported
by some African media, the Washington-based bank laid out a
potential plan for clearing $1.88 billion of Zimbabwe's arrears
with the region's big three multilateral lenders - the IMF,
World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB).
The report identified progress on Zimbabwe's human rights
record as a needed benchmark to justify re-engagement with the
southern African country and bring it back into the
international financial fold.
The bank believed Zimbabwe was committed to "major change",
with 92-year-old Robert Mugabe - Zimbabwe's only leader since
independence from Britain in 1980 - recognising the need for
outside help to resuscitate a moribund economy, the report said.
But as a proposed indicator of "political development" away
from "coercion" in the country, it said in a bullet point:
"Number of alleged human rights violations level off or decline
from 2014 average and/or no unwarranted arrest of key opposition
leaders."
Rights groups took exception to such a benchmark in a
country where security forces are accused of routine abuses,
ranging from harassment of opposition supporters and activists
to beatings and forced disappearances.
"Reading this literally turned my stomach," Todd Moss, the
chief operating officer of the Center for Global Development, a
Washington-based think-tank, wrote in a blog that also accused
the World Bank of being too ready to believe the government's
rhetoric on reform.
"For the World Bank to move ahead with funding Zimbabwe
based on this naive and deeply flawed analysis would be a
colossal mistake," he added.
The report also noted that - with the exception of disputed
and bloody elections in 2008 - Zimbabwe's politics were largely
non-violent, due in large part to "strong coping mechanisms and
a rigid security apparatus".
"It is shocking to hear that the World Bank is considering a
bailout package for Zimbabwe at a time when the human rights
situation in the country is deteriorating as police use
excessive force to crush numerous peaceful protests," added Dewa
Mavhinga, senior Africa researcher for Human Rights Watch in
Johannesburg, adding that the bank risked "unwittingly funding
abuse in Zimbabwe."
In a statement issued in Washington, the World Bank
distanced itself from the report.
"The Zimbabwe Turnaround Elibility Assessment Note that was
leaked to some outlets is an unofficial draft document that has
not been approved by the Bank," the World Bank said.
The institution said it would only resume direct lending to
Zimbabwe when the arrears were cleared. It said it was committed
to helping Zimbabwe achieve its long-term development goals and
cared "deeply about the well-being of the people of Zimbabwe."
The report comes about a month after the World Bank approved
new safeguards for people and the environment in its financing
that have come under criticism from non-profit groups for
creating "loopholes" with vague language and reliance on
borrower country laws and standards.
DEBT RESTRUCTURING
One of Africa's brightest prospects when it won
independence, Zimbabwe's economy has collapsed since 2000 after
the expropriation of thousands of white-owned farms and
disastrous hyperinflation.
Clearing the arrears is a pre-requisite for restructuring
its $8.3 billion of foreign debt, or attracting investment to
upgrade its creaking infrastructure and kick-start the economy.
The document said Harare would repay its $120 million of
arrears to the IMF using its Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) at
the Fund.
The outstanding amounts owed to the World Bank and AfDB -
$1.156 billion and $601 million respectively - would be cleared
via a mixture of short-term loans arranged by the Cairo-based
Afreximbank and Lazard, a large U.S. investment bank, and the
AfDB's 'Transitional Support Facility'.
It did not provide further details.
A spokesman for Afreximbank said this week the deal had not
yet been finalised.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley in Johannesburg, additional reporting
by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay)