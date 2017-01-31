(Adds details)
HARARE Jan 31 Zimbabwe's government has made a
fresh attempt to seize more than half of platinum producer
Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Tuesday.
It said it received a new notice from President Robert
Mugabe's administration on Jan. 13 that the government wanted to
seize the land and gave the company 30 days to lodge an
objection.
This is the third time since February 2012 that the
government has issued a notice to seize 27,948 hectares of
mining ground from Zimplats, the country's biggest platinum
producer. It objects to the acquisition.
Zimplats, which is 87 percent owned by South Africa's Impala
Platinum Holdings, owns a total of 48,535 hectares in
mining claims.
"The operating subsidiary (Zimplats) is engaging the
government of Zimbabwe on the matter," the company said in its
third-quarter results statement.
It did not give more details on the issue. Mines Minister
Walter Chidhakwa did not answer his mobile phone when contacted
for comment.
Mugabe's government has previously defended the decision to
seize Zimplats land, saying the miner had an excessive amount of
land and it wanted to distribute the claims to new companies.
Zimplats said its profit for its third quarter, ended Dec.
31, rose 28 percent to $21 million thanks to higher platinum
matte sales, which increased to 133,978 ounces from 100,392
ounces previously.
The mining company ships its platinum matte for further
processing at refineries in South Africa.
