HARARE Aug 22 The chief executive of Impala
Platinum's Zimbabwe unit Zimplats said on
Wednesday the company's $460 million expansion project, due for
completion in 2015, could be delayed if platinum prices remain
weak.
Alex Mhembere also told reporters at Zimplats' annual
results presentation that $223 million had so far been spent on
the Ngezi 2 expansion.
Zimplats, which is expanding its operations to increase
output from about 180,000 ounces a year to 270,000 ounces
annually, has been hit by low metal prices, resulting in a 10
percent decline in revenue to $473 million in the full year to
June 2012 from $527 million in 2011.
Economic weakness this year has eroded global demand for
platinum, used in jewellery and autocatalysts, leaving the metal
facing an anticipated overhang of as much as 6.5 percent of
total demand this year, its biggest in 10 years.
Bloodshed at a major South African mine last week has
already sent platinum to its highest price in 3-1/2 months and
signs of the turf war between unions spreading look set to lift
it further as investors refocus on supply risks rather than
feeble demand.
