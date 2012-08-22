HARARE Aug 22 The chief executive of Impala Platinum's Zimbabwe unit Zimplats said on Wednesday the company's $460 million expansion project, due for completion in 2015, could be delayed if platinum prices remain weak.

Alex Mhembere also told reporters at Zimplats' annual results presentation that $223 million had so far been spent on the Ngezi 2 expansion.

Zimplats, which is expanding its operations to increase output from about 180,000 ounces a year to 270,000 ounces annually, has been hit by low metal prices, resulting in a 10 percent decline in revenue to $473 million in the full year to June 2012 from $527 million in 2011.

Economic weakness this year has eroded global demand for platinum, used in jewellery and autocatalysts, leaving the metal facing an anticipated overhang of as much as 6.5 percent of total demand this year, its biggest in 10 years.

Bloodshed at a major South African mine last week has already sent platinum to its highest price in 3-1/2 months and signs of the turf war between unions spreading look set to lift it further as investors refocus on supply risks rather than feeble demand.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)