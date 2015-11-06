Nov 6 Indiana-based medical device manufacturer
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc on Friday was cleared of
liability in the first of more than 900 U.S. lawsuits to go to
trial over claims that its NexGen Flex knee replacements were
prone to painful, motion-impairing loosening.
Following a three-week trial in the U.S. District Court for
the Northern District of Illinois, jurors returned a verdict for
Zimmer in the lawsuit brought by Kathy Batty, according to
Zimmer spokeswoman Monica Kendrick.
Batty, who suffers from degenerative joint disease,
underwent a total knee replacement on both knees in 2009 using
Zimmer's NexGen Flex system. Within a year, she said she began
to experience severe pain, leading her to replace the implants
in 2011. She and other plaintiffs had accused the company of
designing a flawed product and failing to warn doctors about its
potential risks.
While the outcome of Batty's trial will not be binding on
other cases, it is a critical early win for Zimmer in the
consolidated federal litigation, which currently contains more
than 900 cases. The victory is particularly significant because
lead plaintiffs' lawyers had selected Batty's case for the first
trial, signaling their belief that it was one of the "strongest
cases in this litigation," Kendrick said in a statement.
Kendrick said the company was pleased with the verdict and
looked forward to defending its NexGen Flex products "in as many
trials as are necessary." Lead lawyers for Batty did not
immediately return requests for comment.
Zimmer's NexGen Flex was cleared for sale by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration in 2007, and was designed to offer
greater flexibility than standard knee devices.
Plaintiffs said the marketing for the devices falsely
implied that patients could engage in activities involving
frequent knee flexing, when in fact the devices could not
withstand the additional force and strain. They said that a flaw
in the NexGen Flex design could cause it to loosen prematurely,
requiring additional surgery to fix or replace.
Zimmer has denied that the devices are defective and said
they have a successful track record. It argued that Batty's
alleged injuries may have been caused by other factors, such as
infection.
Zimmer Holdings Inc's $14 billion purchase of rival device
maker Biomet was approved earlier this year, creating Zimmer
Biomet.
The case is Batty v. Zimmer, U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Illinois, No. 12-6279.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)