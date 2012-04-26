* Q1 EPS $1.30, ex-items, in line with estimates

* Sales up slightly, led by knee implants

* Management backs full-year forecast

* Stock down 1.5 percent

By Debra Sherman

April 26 Orthopedic device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, but its shares fell on disappointment that underlying markets for reconstructive implants did not improve more, analysts said.

First-quarter net earnings were $209.6 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $208.9 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.30 per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Although Zimmer reported an in line quarter, we think some may be a bit disappointed that U.S. hip/knee growth did not show as much of a sequential year-over-year growth acceleration this quarter as some may have been expecting, especially in knees," Leerink Swann analyst Richard Newitter wrote in a research note.

Zimmer stock was down 1.5 percent at $62.46 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Derrick Sung, an analyst with Bernstein Research, noted that there are no signs of pent-up demand for reconstructive procedures yet.

He also noted increased price pressure and a greater-than-expected impact from reimbursement cuts in Japan.

"While we are not overly alarmed by the increase in pricing pressure, we do think that the pricing environment requires close monitoring moving forward," Sung said.

Sales rose to $1.14 billion from $1.12 billion, with small gains for knees and hips, and continued weakness in spine products.

The company also benefited from higher gross margins, but they were offset by higher selling, general and administrative expense, as well as slightly higher research and development costs, said Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman.

"We suspect that continued weakness in end-markets is requiring higher discretionary spending to drive sales," Roman wrote in a note.

During a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer David Dvorak said he hoped the 2 percent rise in knee sales was indicative of a recovery in the market, which has been depressed largely by the weak economy, but added that it was too soon to tell.

He noted continued weakness in the company's spine business, where sales dipped 7 percent, as insurers continue to deny payment for many such procedures.

The company affirmed its full-year outlook for earnings per share of $5.20 to $5.40 before items on revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent, excluding the effects of currency fluctuations. However, it indicated that it expected the currency impact to be more negative than previously forecast.

Management said it expected revenue growth to ramp up during the second half as new products are introduced.