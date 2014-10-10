BRUSSELS Oct 10 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide on U.S. medical device maker Zimmer's
$13.4 billion bid for Biomet by March 11, a
three-week extension from the previous deadline, the European
Commission said on Friday.
The EU executive opened last week an extensive probe into
the deal, which would make Zimmer the second-largest seller of
orthopaedic products in the world behind Johnson & Johnson
.
It voiced concerns on reduced competition in certain medical
devices following the takeover. Analysts say Zimmer may counter
such worries by selling units where the combined company would
have a high market share.
The Commission's new deadline versus a previous Feb. 16 was
published on its website. It did not provide details for the
move.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)