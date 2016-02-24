HARARE Feb 24 Low metal prices will continue to
exert serious pressure on Zimplats' cash flow, the
company said on Wednesday, after slipping into a loss for the
half year to December 31 on weak platinum prices.
Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum, reported a
$600,000 loss compared to a profit of $3.9 million a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $204 million.
Platinum sales by volume rose 27 percent to 130,342 ounces
as Zimplats tried to make up for lower prices, which averaged
$948 an ounce, down 29 percent from a year earlier.
"Metal prices continue to decline to unprecedented levels,
with no clear indication of when they will bottom out," Chief
Executive Alex Mbembere said in a statement.
Platinum was trading down 0.8 percent at $931.70,
edging toward a two-week low of $913.50 hit earlier this week.
