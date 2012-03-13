HARARE, March 13 Zimbabwe has accepted an offer by the local unit of Impala Platinum that complies with a government requirement to surrender a majority stake to local black investors, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The official said the Zimplats' proposal "meets the requirements of both the economic empowerment act and the regulations of the act and is deemed acceptable to the government." (Reporting by Nelson Banya, editing by Ed Stoddard and Pascal Fletcher)