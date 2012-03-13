* Platinum miner accepts majority local stake requirement
* Remains unclear if and how government will pay
* Other companies likely to face similar demands
By Nelson Banya and Ed Stoddard
HARARE/JOHANNESBURG March 13 Impala
Platinum, the world's second-biggest platinum producer,
has bowed to Zimbabwe's pressure to surrender a 51 percent stake
in its Zimplats unit to local black investors, the
company announced on Tuesday.
The cave-in followed months of wrangling over the ownership
requirement, which has further jolted investor
confidence in the southern African state. The demand that
foreign-owned companies, particularly miners, transfer a 51
percent stake in local operations to black investors was widely
seen as a populist tactic by President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF
party in the run-up to elections expected later this year.
In a dramatic turnaround on Tuesday, Implats' chief
executive David Brown, who last year insisted that "51 percent
equity just does not work," told a news conference in Harare his
company had accepted the requirement.
"Essentially we have found each other and that
augurs well for the mining industry in Zimbabwe," Brown said.
It remained unclear how the cash-strapped Zimbabwean
government would pay for the stake, worth hundreds of millions
of dollars.
The Implats decision is seen as putting pressure on other
foreign mining companies in Zimbabwe to follow suit. These
include Mimosa, a 50-50 joint venture between Implats and
Aquarius Platinum, and Murowa diamond mine, which is 78
percent controlled by Rio Tinto.
"It's a remarkable U-turn by Mr. Brown because only last
week he was saying there was no agreement and had previously
said the 51 percent model could not work," said Tony Hawkins, a
professor at the University of Zimbabwe's Graduate School of
Business.
"With Zimplats having capitulated the other companies are
going to be under pressure too. But the next question obviously
is where are they (the government) going to get the money to pay
for the value of the shares?" he said.
A joint statement from the government and Implats said the
51 percent would be broken down as follows: 10 percent to the
community, another 10 percent to Zimplats employees and 31
percent to the state's National Indigenisation and Economic
Empowerment Fund.
Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is leading the
government drive on the ownership issue, told Reuters after the
press conference: "There's no deadline on when the finer details
of the transaction will be worked out."
"The details are about the value. How do they value the
shares? All that is to be worked out," he said.
"ASSET SEIZURE"
For Implats the stakes were high as its Zimplats' unit
accounts for 10 percent of its output and it has just resolved a
crippling illegal strike at its South African Rustenburg
operation which cost it 120,000 ounces in lost output and 2.4
billion rand ($318.84 million) in revenue.
The spot price of platinum pushed above that of gold
for the first time in six months on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe, with the second-largest known platinum deposits in
the world after South Africa, is seen as a growth area for the
sector. But analysts saw the 51 percent local ownership
requirement hurting the country's investment image.
"This will have a very negative impact on investor
confidence and ultimately it has to hurt them," said Gary van
Staden, a political analyst with NKC Independent Economists.
"If you can twist the arm of Implats then you can twist
anyone's arm. This is what awaits anyone who does not willingly
submit to Harare's asset seizure," he said.
Zimbabwe has said the policy is needed to redress the racial
inequities of past colonial rule, but the government's seizure
of white-owned farmland over the last decade has decimated
commercial agriculture in what was once described as the
region's bread basket.
Zimbabwe became independent from Britain in 1980.