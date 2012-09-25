HARARE, Sept 25 Zimbabwe's revenue authority has ordered Impala Platinum's Zimplats unit to pay $33.8 million in back-dated taxes, arguing the tax holiday claimed by the firm had no legal basis, Zimplats said on Tuesday.

Zimplats, the country's largest mining operation, said in a statement the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) had re-assessed its tax obligations for the period between 2007 and 2012. (Reporting by Nelson Banya)