Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
HARARE, Sept 25 Zimbabwe's revenue authority has ordered Impala Platinum's Zimplats unit to pay $33.8 million in back-dated taxes, arguing the tax holiday claimed by the firm had no legal basis, Zimplats said on Tuesday.
Zimplats, the country's largest mining operation, said in a statement the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) had re-assessed its tax obligations for the period between 2007 and 2012. (Reporting by Nelson Banya)
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.