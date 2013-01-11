* To sell 51 pct stake to black Zimbabwean investors
HARARE, Jan 11 Impala Platinum, the
world's second-largest platinum miner, has agreed to sell a
majority stake in its Zimbabwe unit to local black investors for
$971 million to meet black ownership targets set by President
Robert Mugabe.
The deal, which will see the Zimplats unit lend the
money needed to buy the stake, is Zimbabwe's largest local
ownership transaction and a major scalp for Mugabe's
controversial black economic empowerment push, the centrepiece
of his campaign for re-election in polls due this year.
The 88-year-old, who has been in power since independence in
1980, says the local ownership policy - as with the seizure of
white-owned commercial farms since 2000 - is meant to redress
colonial imbalances. His critics dismiss it as populism by his
ZANU-PF party in the run-up to the elections.
"The transaction being concluded today is a flagship of the
policy objectives of our government's empowerment of indigenous
Zimbabweans," Saviour Kasukuwere, the minister leading the
push, said at a signing ceremony.
Kasukuwere said the transaction was proof that ordinary
Zimbabweans and not those close to Mugabe were benefiting.
Under the deal, Implats will transfer 51 percent of Zimplats
to Zimbabwean investors as follows: 10 percent to the community,
10 percent to Zimplats employees and 31 percent to the
state-controlled National Indigenisation and Economic
Empowerment Fund.
The fund, which officials say has $2 billion of assets, is
headed by a former general and administered by Kasukuwere, a
senior official in Mugabe's ZANU-PF party.
Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC party, which joined
ZANU-PF in a power-sharing government in 2009, has been arguing
that the fund - a rough equivalent of a sovereign wealth fund -
should be housed under the finance ministry.
Zimplats will provide a loan to the new shareholders at
annual interest of 10 percent. The debt is to be repaid through
dividends over 10 years while management of Zimplats will remain
with the company, Impala said.
Implats chief executive Terence Goodlace said the company
had confidence in Zimbabwe and was committed to a $460 million
expansion of Zimplats' operations.
"I am, during these uncertain economic times, excited about
the future of Zimplats and platinum mining in Zimbabwe," he
said. "The uncertainty that has dogged Zimplats during the
negotiations is now hopefully a thing of the past."
"ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM"
Zimplats said in March it had agreed to sell the stake to
locals, and has been hammering out the terms of the deal since
then. The transaction should be wrapped up by the end of June,
and looks likely to lead to other mining firms concluding deals.
"This was the elephant in the room. After this everyone will
fall into line," a local banker who structured the deal said.
Last month, Implats and Aquarius signed another
deal to sell 51 percent of shares in their Mimosa joint venture
to comply with the black empowerment law in a transaction worth
$550 million.
Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest
producer of the metal, also agreed to transfer a majority stake
in its Unki mine to locals in a $142.8 million deal last
November.
Zimbabwe has the largest known platinum deposits after
neighbouring South Africa although the 51 percent local
ownership law has taken the shine off the country as an
investment destination.
Kasukuwere is also leading a push to force banks to comply
with the ownership laws, and said at the ceremony that foreign
banks would not be spared.
