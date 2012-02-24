JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Impala Platinum
, the world's second largest platinum producer, said on
Friday the Zimbabwean government had rejected part of an
"empowerment" plan submitted by its unit Zimplats.
A heavily criticised law mandates that all foreign miners
sell a 51 percent stake to local Zimbabweans. Implats said the
government had rejected a proposal that credits be given for
mining claims Zimplats had ceded in a 2006 deal with the
Zimbabwean government.
Separately, Zimbabwe has also rejected a local ownership
plan submitted by Mimosa Holdings, a 50-50 joint venture between
Aquarius Platinum and Implats, the two miners
said earlier on Friday, fuelling uncertainty about the future of
the venture.
