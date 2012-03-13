Sri Lankan shares hit near 2-week closing low
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
HARARE, March 13 Zimbabwe and Impala Platinum, the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday they agreed on the transfer of a 51 percent stake in the company's local unit Zimplats to black investors in the country, as required by the government.
"Essentially we have found each other and that augurs well for the mining industry in Zimbabwe," Implats chief executive David Brown told a news conference after a joint statement confirmed the deal.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya, writing by Ed Stoddard and Pascal Fletcher)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.