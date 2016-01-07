NEW YORK Jan 7 A U.S. judge on Thursday
dismissed an antitrust lawsuit in which zinc purchasers accused
affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase &
Co and Glencore Plc of conspiring to drive up
the metal's price.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the
purchasers failed to show that rising zinc prices resulted from
a "plausible antitrust violation" under the Sherman Act, a
federal antitrust law.
The purchasers accused the defendants of having conspired
since 2010 to curb supply and boost prices in connection with
zinc stored in warehouses licensed by the London Metal Exchange.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)