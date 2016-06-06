(Adds comment from plaintiffs' lawyer, details from decision)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 6 A U.S. judge said on Monday two
units of Anglo-Swiss mining company Glencore Plc must
face a private antitrust lawsuit accusing them of trying to
monopolize the market for special high grade zinc, driving up
its price.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said zinc
purchasers alleged "a plausible story of market control" by the
Glencore units, Glencore Ltd and Pacorini Metals USA Inc, that
violated the Sherman Act, a U.S. antitrust law.
In a 62-page decision, the judge also dismissed the
purchasers' claim that Glencore's 2010 purchase of Pacorini was
an illegal merger because its effect was to reduce competition.
Forrest had in January dismissed an earlier version of the
proposed class-action lawsuit, which also named Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co as defendants.
She said at the time that the plaintiffs could replead some
claims against the Glencore units.
The lawsuit is among several in Manhattan in which investors
and businesses accused banks and other defendants of conspiring
to rig prices in financial and commodities markets.
Glencore Plc declined to comment, as did a lawyer for
Glencore Ltd. A lawyer for Pacorini did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Christopher Lovell, a lawyer for the purchasers, said his
clients were gratified by the decision and looked forward to
pursuing their case.
Zinc purchasers accused the Glencore units of having
conspired since September 2010 to ensure long queues for the
metal at warehouses licensed by the London Metal Exchange.
They said this enabled the defendants to receive increased
storage fees and command increased premiums when selling zinc
they owned, as part of a plan to artificially inflate prices.
Zinc is used to coat steel to protect against corrosion and
is also used in batteries, castings and alloys such as brass.
It is according to the U.S. Geological Survey the world's
fourth most widely produced metal by weight, trailing iron,
aluminum and copper. on.doi.gov/1UCOMNy
The case is In re: Zinc Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-03728.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Richard Chang)