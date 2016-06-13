(Repeats story that ran on Friday, with no changes)
* Two confidential witnesses make allegations in lawsuit
* Workers allegedly told to create false bills of lading
* Lawsuit alleges Glencore units sought to manipulate zinc
market
* Glencore, LME decline to comment
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 10 Executives at a metals warehouse
firm owned by commodities group Glencore allegedly
ordered workers to falsify documents in New Orleans to
manipulate the zinc market, according to a complaint filed by
zinc purchasers in a U.S. Federal Court.
On Monday, a U.S. judge in Manhattan allowed a private
antitrust lawsuit to go forward against two units of Anglo-Swiss
Glencore Plc. The suit accuses Glencore Ltd. and Pacorini Metals
USA of trying to monopolize the market for special high grade
(SHG) zinc, driving up its price.
Her 62-page decision cited allegations made in the complaint
filed by zinc purchasers alleging that Pacorini Metals USA,
owned by Glencore, created false bills of lading, which are
receipts given by transporters confirming shipment of goods.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said that
the zinc purchasers had alleged sufficient facts for the case to
go forward.
She said they had raised "a plausible story of market
control" by the Glencore units in violation of U.S. antitrust
law. Forrest did not rule on the merits of the antitrust claim.
The case will now proceed to the discovery phase, during
which both sides will gather evidence to bolster their claims.
A Glencore spokesman said: "The company does not generally
comment on ongoing class action cases and the allegations made
therein."
The group had moved to dismiss the complaint on various
legal grounds.
According to the 87-page complaint by the zinc purchasers, a
confidential witness who worked in management for Pacorini said
he was instructed by Pacorini executives in late summer or early
autumn of 2012 to create falsified documents to mask high-volume
movements of zinc.
"The falsified bills of lading contained false signatures,
stated that the metals were picked up by truckers that 'never
existed', and sometimes contained incorrect tonnage amounts,"
the complaint said.
A second confidential witness who worked as a shipping and
receiving clerk for Pacorini confirmed the account, the
complaint added.
The first witness also said representatives of Glencore met
with several other large trading companies in late summer or
early autumn of 2012 and agreed to a "synchronized" and "highly
coordinated" schedule of zinc warrant cancellations at
warehouses in New Orleans, according to the complaint.
BACKLOGS AT WAREHOUSES
If true, the allegations would involve serious violations of
regulations of the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's
oldest and biggest market for industrial metals, which registers
a global network of metal warehouses. Forging documents would
violate the LME warehouse agreement that all approved firms must
sign.
The LME said it never confirms or comments on any of its
investigations.
The judge had dismissed an earlier version of the proposed
class-action lawsuit which also named Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co as defendants.
The lawsuit is among several in Manhattan in which investors
and businesses accused banks and other defendants of conspiring
to rig prices in financial and commodities markets.
The zinc purchasers allege in the complaint that Glencore
sought to manipulate daily reports sent to the LME about
warehouse movements of zinc.
Warehouse movements of metals can influence LME prices as
investors see less or more availability of metal, according to
traders.
The complaint also alleges that the false documents played a
part in manipulating backlogs of zinc waiting to be delivered,
which pushed up the zinc premium, a surcharge buyers pay for
immediate delivery of physical metal.
"Plaintiffs allege that defendants' efforts to manipulate
these warehouse queues were successful and caused an increase in
the MW (Midwest) SHG premium and ultimately caused them to pay
higher prices for SHG zinc," the judge's ruling said.
The 139-year old LME is in the midst of wide-ranging reforms
of its global network of over 600 approved warehouses in 37
locations after complaints by consumers paying rent to store
metal while trapped in backlogs to get delivery of the material.
Under LME disciplinary procedures, a warehouse firm has 20
days to submit a defence to any charges and a hearing must take
place no later than 20 working days after that.
Zinc is used to coat steel to protect against corrosion and
is also used in batteries, castings and alloys such as brass.
It is according to the U.S. Geological Survey the world's
fourth most widely produced metal by weight, trailing iron,
aluminium and copper.
The case is In re: Zinc Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-03728.
(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai in London and Noeleen
Walder in New York; Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Fenton)