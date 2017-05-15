(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
* Graphic - tmsnrt.rs/2qjlJHL
By Andy Home
LONDON, May 15 If there were any doubt that the
zinc supply chain is tightening, it should be dispelled by this
year's benchmark smelter treatment charge.
The treatment charge is the fee paid by a miner to a smelter
for converting mined concentrates into refined metal and it is
probably the best indicator of raw material availability; high
during times of surplus and low during times of scarcity.
This year's headline fee of $172 per tonne is the lowest in
a decade, a firm swing of the negotiating pendulum in favour of
miners and a tangible sign that the much-anticipated
concentrates crunch has arrived.
Indeed, miners have used the squeeze on availability to make
what might turn out to be a historic change in how these annual
benchmark contracts are structured.
Zinc bulls have been waiting a long time for this supply
squeeze and they may have to wait a bit longer before it moves
from raw materials to refined metal parts of the chain.
But at a mined concentrates level it has very surely
arrived.
Graphic on annual zinc treatment charges:
HEADLINE DOWN, PRICE PARTICIPATION OUT
This year's headline treatment charge of $172 per tonne was
confirmed by Belgium's Nyrstar, a zinc miner itself but
a much bigger converter of concentrates into refined metal.
It represented a 15 percent decline from last year's
benchmark of $203 per tonne and was the lowest outcome since
2006.
The comparison is worth noting because that was the year
London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc hit its highest ever
level at $4,580 per tonne.
As well as seeing their revenues reduced this year, smelters
have also lost any price participation.
Price participation disappeared from copper concentrate
contracts several years ago but it has persisted in the zinc
market in the weird and wonderful form of "escalators" and
"de-escalators".
These determine how much the treatment charge can change
depending on how far the zinc price deviates from a preset
"basis" price in the contract.
In 2016, for example, the "basis" price was set at $2,000
with escalators allowing for price participation up to $3,750
and de-escalators down to $1,500.
This year, however, both escalator and de-escalator have
been set at zero, a partial victory for those miners seeking the
complete elimination of price participation by smelters.
Escalators and de-escalators remain in the benchmark
contract, in theory allowing for a resurrection at a future
date.
Whether price participation actually returns remains to be
seen.
When BHP Billiton dropped price participation from its
copper contracts in 2007, it was at the time presented as a
temporary market-driven phenomenon.
But within a couple of years everyone else had done the same
and price participation was quietly consigned to the copper
history books.
METAL STILL FREE
Smelters can probably afford to be sanguine about the zero
price participation this year.
As Hilmar Rode, chief executive of Nyrstar, told analysts on
the company's first-quarter conference call: "If you go back and
you monitor say the last 10 years, you'll see sometimes that
works in favour of the mine sometimes in favour of the smelters
but over a longer period of time ... it's pretty much a net
zero."
More important to a company like Nyrstar is the retention of
another strange-sounding component of the annual zinc treatment
charge benchmark, namely "free metal".
What this means is that zinc smelters pay for only 85
percent of the metal contained in the concentrate.
This curiosity dates back to a long-lost time when most of
the world's zinc smelters were pyrometallurgical and typically
could only extract that amount of metal from the concentrate.
Times and technology have changed a lot since then and a
company such as Nyrstar can now typically recover around 96-97
percent of the metal, meaning it gets 11-12 percent "free".
Miners would no doubt love to eat into, if not eliminate
altogether, this "free metal" allowance but the consensus seems
to be that this would be a step too far right now.
NO RELIEF?
The sharp drop in the benchmark treatment charge was widely
expected.
This zinc supply crunch has been a long time coming and
there have been plenty of false starts for over-eager bulls in
recent years.
But, to quote Jonathan Leng, principle zinc analyst at Wood
Mackenzie, "the record 6.3 percent fall in global mine supply in
2016 transformed the concentrate market."
Concentrate stocks fell to "minimum working levels" in
September of last year and smelters, particularly those in
China, are having to cut production.
Nor does Woodmac see much change in the zinc concentrates
market any time soon. Its view is that it will remain tight for
the next couple of years with treatment charges likely to remain
at correspondingly low levels over that period.
What does this mean for the refined zinc price?
So far bulls have been frustrated that mine supply crunch
hasn't translated into refined metal crunch.
China's imports of refined zinc remain subdued, while metal
is still occasionally appearing on LME warrant at New Orleans,
albeit not in the sort of volumes as seen in the past.
Woodmac's Leng, however, believes it's only a matter of
time. He expects to see acute tightness later this year with
stocks "projected to fall to historically low levels and remain
so until 2020."
That will translate into a price high next year "comparable
to the 2006 price peak".
Not everyone, it's fair to say, is quite so bullish
. There are still a good number of known unknowns at
work, not least the state of mine supply in China itself.
But this year's benchmark concentrates terms make it hard to
argue against the starting proposition of bulls such as Wood
Mackenzie.
The concentrates market is as tight as it's been since 2006.
Whether that means a return to the historical peak in zinc
prices in that year remains to be seen.
(Editing by David Evans)