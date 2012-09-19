(Corrects stocks/cons ratio figure for Jan. 2012 in the table and the comparison month in second last paragraph to July, from June.) LONDON, Sept 19 The global zinc market was in surplus by 135,000 tonnes in the first seven months of the year, a monthly bulletin from Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday. Global refined zinc use was 7.254 million tonnes in January to July, up from 7.221 million tonnes in the same period last year. World refined zinc output was 7.389 million tonnes, down from 7.495 million tonnes a year earlier. Latest ILZSG global data in thousand tonnes - July '12 Jan '12 Jan-July '12 Jan-July '11 Mine output (zinc content) 1,187.8 991.1 7,993 7,232 Refined output 1,035.5 1,049.7 7,389 7,495 Refined consumption 1,024.5 991.4 7,254 7,221 July '12 Jan '12 End '11 Commercial stocks 1,929.0 1,848.7 1,812.0 Stocks/cons ratio(weeks) 8.2 8.0 7 U.S.stockpile 7.7 7.7 8 Additional data from ILZSG showed July producer stocks were 348,800 tonnes, down from 351,400 tonnes in June. At the end of last year they were 363,000 tonnes. Commercial stocks comprise western producers, consumers (reported and estimated), merchants and London Metal Exchange. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Birrane)