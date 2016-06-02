(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 1 Zinc's star is burning ever more
brightly as the year progresses.
While other base metals traded on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) continue to struggle against the headwinds of slowing
Chinese growth and a stronger U.S. dollar, zinc has
notched up gains of over 21 percent since the start of January.
Investors have been drawn in by a narrative of mine closures
and a resulting tightening of the raw materials supply chain.
There have been plenty of false dawns in this market but
this is the year that it really seems to be happening.
The International Lead and Zinc Study Group
(ILZSG), for instance, estimates that mine output outside of
China contracted by 9.5 percent in the first quarter.
Now there are signs of tightness creeping into the London
refined zinc market, with cash metal commanding a small $2.00
per tonne premium over three-month prices over the last couple
of days.
This would appear to reinforce the bull story but it may
also be a test of that story, since past bouts of technical
tightness in the London contract have drawn in large tonnages of
previously invisible inventory.
And just how much zinc is "out there" to cushion falling
mine production has become the major unknown hurdle to sustained
higher prices.
FALLING LME STOCKS
The driver of a tightening London market is the ongoing
decline in registered LME stocks.
These currently stand at 384,050 tonnes, down by 82,250 or
18 percent on the start of the year, and now a long way off the
peaks of 2013, when LME stocks were in excess of 1.1 million
tonnes.
The downtrend, however, has been highly erratic with
occasional flurries of "arrivals", as off-market metal has been
delivered into the LME system, particularly at the U.S. port of
New Orleans.
As often as not, these sudden reversals of the underlying
downtrend have been triggered by tight LME spreads, which have
incentivised metal to be brought out of financing cold storage
and delivered against short positions.
And as often as not, such inflows have caused prices to
deflate as investors realised that LME stock trends are only
part of the bigger inventory picture.
It happened in spectacular fashion in the third quarter of
last year, when almost 250,000 tonnes of zinc were delivered
onto LME warrant, just about all of it at New Orleans.
And it happened again in February this year, when 50,000
tonnes hit the exchange's warehouse system, although New Orleans
only accounted for 8,725 tonnes, the rest arriving at the
Malaysian ports of Port Klang and Johor.
As February was the last time the front part of the LME
curve went into backwardation, there is a clear danger that
renewed tightness could generate the same sort of stocks
movement.
Graphic on LME spread tightness and stocks inflow:
tmsnrt.rs/1TUI1YE
Graphic on ILZSG estimates of total zinc stocks:
tmsnrt.rs/1TUHA0o
MISSING PART OF THE PICTURE
The size of "invisible" stocks, sitting in statistical
darkness in off-market sheds, is one of the key questions when
it comes to understanding how and when a tightening raw
materials market will translate into a tightening refined zinc
market.
ILZSG itself estimates that total zinc inventory, including
exchange-registered tonnage, metal held by China's State
Reserves Bureau (SRB) and "commercial stocks" held by producers,
consumers and merchants, has declined from a peak of 2.2 million
tonnes in January 2013 to 1.5 million tonnes as of the end of
March 2016.
However, ILZSG like everyone else struggles to calculate
tonnage that has gone missing from the trackable statistics.
From recent history at New Orleans, it is clear that there
is a significant gap in the overall stocks picture.
Estimates as to the size of that gap vary substantially but
the broad consensus is that it amounts to several hundred
thousand tonnes.
Leon Westgate, analyst at ICBC Standard Bank and one of the
more bullish analysts in the market, suggests that there might
be 700,000-800,000 tonnes, an estimate which would be "toward
the lower end of consensus estimates". ("Zinc: The Revenant",
March 30, 2016).
David Wilson of Citi also draws attention to the existence
of substantial off-market stocks in China of "at least 500,000
tonnes", not including the 254,000 tonnes estimated to be held
by the SRB.
Total off-market stocks, according to Citi, might be between
2.5 million and 3.5 million tonnes, "equivalent to 9-13 weeks of
consumption, a volume likely in our view to have a dampening
effect on prices." ("Metals Weekly, May 31, 2016).
TESTING THE DARKNESS
What may be lying unreported in China is probably going to
stay in China thanks to that country's tax on exports.
The only time zinc flowed out of the country in significant
quantities was in 2014 in the immediate wake of the Qingdao port
scandal, which sent shock waves through the metal-collateral
trade.
Even then the outbound flow of metal wasn't enough to turn
the country to net exporter for anything other than a couple of
months.
What lies in and around New Orleans, however, is altogether
different since it has been proven time and time again that
metal will flow into LME warehouses during periods of spread
tightness.
Right now the backwardation is too small to have a major
gravitational pull on off-market period.
But as long as LME stocks continue declining, spreads are
only going to tighten.
And at some point they will do so to the point that some of
those invisible stocks make it into the statistical daylight of
the LME reporting system.
How much appears from the darkness will not negate zinc's
underlying bull credentials but it may well give collective
pause for thought as to the timing of that bull story. Just as
it has done repeatedly over the last couple of years.
