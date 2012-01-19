SEOUL, Jan 19 South Korea has bought a
total of 2,500 tonnes of zinc with a purity of more than 99.995
percent for shipment by March 15, the state-run Public
Procurement Service said on its website(www.g2b.go.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
1,000 Young Poong Corp $154 March 15/Busan
1,500 Young Poong Corp $149 March 15/Incheon
*Note: Metals should be London Metal Exchange(LME)
registered brands. The deals were made at the above premiums
over London Metal Exchange prices.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)