SEOUL, Jan 19 South Korea has bought a total of 2,500 tonnes of zinc with a purity of more than 99.995 percent for shipment by March 15, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website(www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 1,000 Young Poong Corp $154 March 15/Busan 1,500 Young Poong Corp $149 March 15/Incheon *Note: Metals should be London Metal Exchange(LME) registered brands. The deals were made at the above premiums over London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)