(Repeats Oct 2 item. The opinions expressed here are those of
the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Oct 2 The commodities "supercycle", it
is now generally accepted, is over.
Slowdown in China, the lynchpin of the whole concept, is
turning out to be a lot harder than anyone expected with
industrial metal prices sliding across the board.
But for some of them the "supercycle" was arguably over many
years ago.
Consider the example of lead and zinc, often called sister
metals because they tend to be found in the same deposits and
are as often as not mined in tandem.
Zinc's "supercycle" price peak of $4,580 per tonne, basis
three-month metal on the London Metal Exchange (LME),
came in November 2006 while lead's peak of $3,890
followed a year later in October 2007.
Neither made it back to those lofty heights in the Chinese
infrastructure-fuelled boom that followed the Global Financial
Crisis of 2008-2009.
And since then the two sisters have done little more than
trudge sideways in well-worn ranges until joining in this year's
broader sell-off.
Such an uninspiring price performance has left the two being
dubbed the ugly sisters, to be played off against each other in
one of the LME Street's favourite relative-value plays.
That relative value trade has recently been turned on its
head with lead re-establishing a premium over zinc for the first
time since June of last year.
The premium itself is still small and tentative. As of
Thursday's closing evaluations zinc ($1,687.50) was once again
just out in front of lead ($1,649.00).
And the relationship looks set to remain confused and
confusing since the turnaround has been driven by confused and
confusing visible stock movements.
*******************************************************
Graphic on the LME lead-zinc relative value play:
link.reuters.com/vym75w
*******************************************************
SMOKE...
In large part the collapsing zinc premium over lead has
reflected collapsing sentiment towards the galvanising metal
relative to its battery-dependent sister.
The new negativity has been caused by a rapid build in LME
zinc stocks from 430,800 tonnes at the start of August to
617,325 tonnes in the middle of September.
That was thanks to the "arrival" of 228,225 tonnes of zinc
at LME warehouses in New Orleans, long the black hole for
surplus zinc stocks.
Suggestions that some of this metal may have been offloaded
by Glencore as part of a broader debt-reduction strategy has
reinforced the apparently bearish message that there is a lot of
zinc inventory around.
But in truth these "arrivals" are almost certainly not
"arrivals" at all but rather metal that was moved earlier this
year to off-exchange storage now coming back into LME-registered
sheds.
The zinc market is paying the collective price for taking at
face value the steady drawdown in stocks in the first half of
this year, driven by 286,500 tonnes of "departures" from New
Orleans.
Sentiment, in other words, is being driven by what is
largely storage arbitrage, irrespective of whose metal it is.
...AND MIRRORS
LME lead stocks, by contrast, seem to paint a more bullish
picture. Over the same six-week period that zinc stocks
ballooned lead stocks fell by around 50,000 tonnes and they are
still sliding.
Moreover, the ratio of cancelled lead stocks, meaning those
that are earmarked for load-out, stands at 25.6 percent. The
ratio in LME zinc stocks is just 10.4 percent.
Alas, however, lead stock movements are no more "real" than
those of zinc.
Rather, they denote nothing more than the latest skirmishing
in the ongoing LME warehouse wars, the fight for inventory
between different warehouse operators.
A mass raid on lead stocks earlier this year saw some
relocated to South Korea and some to the Dutch port of
Vlissingen with the apparent beneficiaries Metro and Worldwide
Warehouse Solutions respectively.
But the games are far from over.
Of the 60,000 tonnes of lead that were warranted in July at
the South Korean port of Busan, over half have been cancelled
and delivered out again.
Vlissingen, meanwhile, saw a big cancellation of 21,000
tonnes of metal on Sept. 18, lifting that lead cancelled tonnage
ratio.
When it comes to LME stocks, beware big round numbers.
End-users tend not to use the LME system for such tonnages.
Warehouse raiders, operating in alliance with major merchants,
do.
Just who has raided whom in Vlissingen will only become
clearer when the LME publishes its next monthly report showing a
breakdown of stocks by operator.
But the key take-away here is that neither LME zinc nor lead
stocks are saying anything particularly useful about underlying
market conditions right now.
UGLY COMPETITION
That said, there is a case to be made for lead moving back
to a sustainable premium to zinc, at least for a time.
Lead has a built-in immunity to broader macroeconomic cycles
because so much of it is used in making batteries and so much of
that battery usage goes to replace dead batteries.
Batteries fail in good times and bad times alike and they
particularly fail during cold weather, meaning the Northern
Hemisphere winter is often called the "battery kill" season.
That combination of defensive and seasonal strength helps
explain why lead is currently the best performer among the LME
contracts right now. Or, given the current bear environment, the
least worst, down only 12.5 percent since the start of the year.
It's true that it doesn't benefit from the zinc narrative of
imminent mine closures, a long-running story-line that is
finally starting to take concrete shape as mining winds down at
both Century in Australia and Lisheen in Ireland.
Both mines produce lead as a by-product but they are "lead
light" relative to the amount of zinc they produce.
But this zinc narrative is a slow fuse affair. Although
closing mines should over time feed through into a tightening
market, the initial impact will be mitigated by stocks of both
raw material concentrate and refined metal stocks.
And, as the market has just been reminded, there is a lot
of zinc inventory sitting in New Orleans, whether it is visible
or non-visible at any one time.
And a lot of lead inventory as well, which is why stock
movements are characterised by sporadic raids by warehouse
operators tussling over who gets to store it all.
The jury seems very much out on how the lead-zinc relative
value trade is going to play out over the coming months with no
clear consensus among analysts.
But remember. This is not a beauty contest. It is an ugly
contest between two metals that experienced their "supercycle"
price peaks almost a decade ago and have struggled to get
anywhere close to those peaks since because of over-supply and
legacy stocks.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)