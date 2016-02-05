(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Feb 5 Zinc is the stand-out amid the
general industrial metals gloom right now.
In a world worried about the state of demand, first and
foremost in China, the differentiator of price performance is
supply.
And zinc is further down the road of supply adjustment than
any other metal. It helps that big mines such as Century in
Australia and Lisheen in Ireland have just reached the end of
their natural lives.
The resulting tightening of the raw materials chain has been
accelerated by Glencore's decision to mothball 500,000
tonnes of mine capacity.
That has sent tremors rippling along the supply chain with
Chinese smelters cutting metal output by a similar amount and
Chinese imports of zinc surging in the closing weeks of
2015.
Now a new, largely unexpected, ingredient has been thrown
into the supply mix in the form of Horsehead Holding's
shuttering of its zinc plant in North Carolina and subsequent
filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The news has galvanised the zinc price. On the London Metal
Exchange (LME) metal for three-month delivery has surged to a
three-month high of $1,728 per tonne and zinc is by some margin
the best performer of the base metals pack this year.
So far so good for the galvanising metal. But zinc bulls
have been caught out before. Because casting a long shadow over
zinc's sunnier prospects are the shadowy stocks lurking in the
city of New Orleans.
HORSEHEAD WOES
The zinc market was blind-sided by the Horsehead news,
largely because it is a secondary producer.
Rather than using mined concentrates as raw feed, it
recycles electric arc furnace dust from steel mills with the
resulting intermediate product sent to its new Mooresboro plant
in North Carolina for processing into finished metal.
As such it was not an obvious closure candidate for a market
that has been counting up the mine supply hits from natural
attrition and low zinc prices.
Horsehead is a veteran of the zinc business, boasting 150
years of operation, although it's not the first time it has had
to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors, It happened in
2002, another period of low metals prices.
And the warning signs have been there for some time.
Specifically, Horsehead has struggled to get to grips with
its new plant in Mooresboro. It has nameplate capacity of
155,000 tonnes per year but produced just 30,000 tonnes in the
first nine months of 2015, its second year of operation.
Reporting on Q3 operations, which included significant
amounts of downtime and maintenance repairs, Horsehead warned
that "we are not able to predict the impact of these
improvements on the rate of production going forward, and expect
to have intermittent disruptions to the production rate as we
continue to implement solutions."
This is often the way of things during periods of low
prices. The first to be hit are those struggling with existing
operational or financial headwinds and Horsehead had plenty of
problems on both fronts.
NEW ORLEANS SHADOWS
The impact of the Mooresboro closure on the zinc supply
picture is pretty marginal, not least because of its protracted
start-up problems.
But it's added fuel to an already smouldering fire and
zinc's fast-evolving supply dynamics have caught the attention
of investors, who have largely shunned a sector so closely
intertwined with the all-pervading story of Chinese slowdown.
Supply adjustment is only one half of the price recovery
story, though. The other half is the amount of stock overhang
that needs to be cleared.
And there is a lot of zinc sitting in warehouses in New
Orleans.
The "Big Easy" has long been the dumping ground for unwanted
zinc because of its geographical isolation from physical trading
hubs in the rest of the world.
When Hurricane Katrina laid waste New Orleans in 2005, over
70,000 tonnes of zinc stored in LME warehouses were invalidated
because of flood damage.
And right now New Orleans holds 376,225 tonnes of
LME-registered zinc, equivalent to 81 percent of the global
total.
That's only what's visible.
There's more, possibly a lot more, sitting in off-exchange
storage.
New Orleans zinc stock movements are a veritable
merry-go-round with metal departing daily only to reappear in
huge quantities every now and again.
For example, LME zinc stocks in New Orleans fell by 250,775
tonnes last year, an impressive number that looked a little less
impressive when 40,000 tonnes suddenly "arrived" over two days
in January.
"Arrived" in inverted commas because the chances are this
40,000-tonne clip of metal had never really departed New Orleans
in the first place.
FEASTING ON SURPLUS
Rather, this shuffling of metal in and out of LME warehouses
is all about stock financiers shopping around for the cheapest
storage rents. The lower the cost of storage, the greater the
profits that can be made from financing via time-spreads along
the LME forward curve.
That also makes New Orleans a battle-ground for warehouse
operators trying to attract as much metal as possible into their
sheds.
Pacorini, the LME logistics arm of Glencore, used to
dominate zinc storage in the city.
But competition has heated up. ISTIM Metals, the latest
warehousing incarnation of Bill Whelan, the man behind Metro,
has muscled into the New Orleans storage scene.
ISTIM took in around 180,000 tonnes of zinc over the course
of August and September last year, although somewhat inevitably,
a large tranche was immediately cancelled and has been "leaving"
ever since.
Such rental competition and the resulting mass movement of
metal into and out of LME sheds makes estimating how much zinc
is really in New Orleans a nigh impossible task.
Zinc bulls have been caught out by the New Orleans metals
shuffle before. Long periods of falling inventory have
tantalised with their promise of a tightening market, only for
bullish expectations to be dashed by the mass re-warranting of
metal.
The key point to remember is that both financiers and
warehouse operators profit from metal surplus, not famine.
And the real message from this New Orleans zinc carousel is
that there is still plenty of surplus for them to feast on.
How much exactly is the big "known unknown" in the zinc
market.
But until large tonnages of metal stop showing up in New
Orleans, it's a fair bet that tightening supply dynamics haven't
yet translated into a drawdown of the zinc market's stocks
overhang.
(Editing by David Evans)