(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Sept 19 The zinc rally has run out of
steam.
The galvanising metal is still, just, the second-best
performer among the base metals traded on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) this year.
But the benchmark LME three-month price has over the
last couple of weeks retreated from above $2,400 per tonne to a
current $2,260.
Some of the hot money that drove the price higher over June
and July has left the market. The LME's Commitments of Traders
Report showed money managers trimming their net long position by
12,271 lots, or 306,775 tonnes, in the week to Sept. 12.
Given the likely preponderance of technical funds in that
category, this collective rush for the exit may have been no
more than a reaction to the loss of upside momentum and the
subsequent price decline.
The real problem for zinc's many bull followers is the gap
between expectation and reality. The zinc story is one of
looming supply crunch as some of the world's biggest mines come
to the end of their operating lives. But there is still scant
evidence of any stress in the zinc supply chain.
Global mined and refined production are still rising and
there are ample stocks of concentrate and metal to fill any
emerging gap with demand.
The rally, in other words, had got ahead of the story,
leaving the London market vulnerable to precisely the sort of
speculative blow-off experienced this month.
However, just at the moment the bulls are pulling in their
horns has come a mass cancellation of LME stocks in preparation
for physical drawdown. Cancelled tonnage in the system has
mushroomed in five days from 52,000 tonnes to 145,650 tonnes. It
now accounts for more than 19 percent of all LME inventory.
It's precisely the short of signal an increasingly jaded
bull market was hoping for. But is it a "true" signal or just
noise?
SIGNAL?
The answer might well be a bit of both, because these
cancellations have come in two distinct waves.
The first, totalling almost 20,000 tonnes, has taken place
at Detroit and lifted the proportion of cancelled tonnage at
this U.S. location to 52 percent.
This zinc has now in all probability joined the load-out
queue at Metro, the dominant warehouse operator in Detroit.
Although other warehousing companies are active in the city,
only Metro held sufficient tonnage at the end of last month to
account for such high cancellations, judging by the LME's latest
monthly breakdown of stocks by operator.
The queue for metals other than aluminium at Metro stood at
74 days at the end of August, according to the LME. It's
probably flexed a bit wider after the zinc cancellations.
But it's not the first time people have been prepared to
queue to get zinc out of Detroit. Registered stocks in Motown
have fallen by over 60,000 tonnes, or 55 percent, so far this
year.
Given Detroit's location in the heart of the U.S. Midwest
manufacturing hub, this steady drain of LME inventory chimes
well with the recent strength of factory activity in the United
States, and particularly with robust auto sales, a key end-use
sector for zinc in the form of galvanised steel sheet.
Moreover, Detroit is the only source of LME zinc in the
United States, with the exception of New Orleans in the south.
OR NOISE?
New Orleans is where the second tranche of zinc
cancellations has taken place. Thursday's daily stocks update by
the LME showed 74,000 tonnes of zinc moving into the cancelled
category.
It is of course just possible that this metal will be
shipped north to Midwest consumers but, given the pattern of
stocks movements so far this year, it is far more likely that
these cancellations represent the latest turn of the zinc
merry-go-round in New Orleans.
Zinc stocks at the port have risen by a net 17,400 tonnes so
far this year.
But that modest headline increase masks a very high level of
background activity. So far this year there have been 295,000
tonnes of "arrivals" and 277,000 tonnes of "departures".
Long periods of steady draws have been punctuated by sudden,
heavy inflows, such as the 87,000 tonnes that were warranted in
the first half of August. Bull signals have been cancelled out
by bear signals.
Whether anything is actually arriving or departing is
difficult to say given the amount of noise being generated by
this regular rotation of metal in LME sheds in the city.
Compounding any read-through to underlying market dynamics
is the fact that most, if not all, of this movement is taking
place at warehouses operated by Pacorini, the warehousing arm of
Glencore, a physical powerhouse in the zinc market.
There are four LME warehouse operators in New Orleans but as
of the end of last month only two were holding stocks and Metro
only 77,275 tonnes in all forms. Pacorini was storing 681,780
tonnes.
Metro, moreover, has seen modest one-way activity over the
last five months with 10,550 tonnes of departures across all
metals. Pacorini has seen 133,280 tonnes of cumulative inflow
and 181,625 tonnes of outflow over the same April-August period.
Zinc in New Orleans, in short, is largely a single-player
game.
CONCENTRATION
That's going to hold true for the foreseeable future,
because the real "signal" in the zinc stocks picture is the
increasing concentration of metal in New Orleans and in Pacorini
sheds.
New Orleans accounts for 87 percent of all the zinc in the
LME warehouse system, a ratio that rises to 89 percent for open
tonnage, even after those recent cancellations.
This is far from a new phenomenon but the ratio keeps edging
higher and will carry on doing so as stocks are removed from
Detroit, the second-largest concentration of zinc in the system.
New Orleans, remember, is a long way from the U.S. Midwest
or indeed from any manufacturing hub.
But it is now where most of the LME-registered zinc is
located.
The real significance of this concentration is not on the
outright zinc price, despite the potential for more confused
signalling as the merry-go-round turns.
Rather, the impact will be on physical premiums,
particularly if other sources of LME metal such as those at
Detroit are exhausted.
At some stage in the not-so-distant future the market may
have cause to need LME-registered stocks in greater quantities.
Right now it's looking as if there's going to be only one place
to get them.
Oh ... and there may be a queue to load the metal out, if
everyone tries to tap the LME system at the same time.
There were no load-out queues at New Orleans last month.
There seems to be one now.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)