By Andy Home
LONDON Oct 28 When Hong Kong-listed miner MMG
Ltd released its third-quarter results on Oct. 16, it
confirmed that its giant Century zinc and lead mine in Australia
would close in the third quarter of next year.
The shuttering of Century, which began operations in 1999,
has been long expected. Indeed, it has become totemic of the
bull story in zinc, predicated as it is on a shift from
structural supply surplus to supply deficit as some of the
world's largest mines come to the end of their natural lives.
So you'd think that analysts would be cock-a-hoop that
another key part of that story has fallen into place.
But they're not. In fact, MMG's statement has caused
something of a collective double-take.
That's because MMG is eking out one more quarter of
operations than expected. Which doesn't sound much, but it's
enough to have thrown a spanner in most analysts' calculations
of zinc raw materials balance next year.
It should also serve as a timely warning that zinc's
sparkling bull narrative may not be as robust as it appears.
ONE LAST, LAST GASP
Century won't be the first zinc mine that has struggled on
longer than anticipated.
The much-hyped zinc raw materials crunch has been deferred
many times over the past few years as operators managed to get
just a little bit more out of the ground before the inevitable.
Century itself has been part of that pattern. Right up until
that statement earlier this month there was still considerable
doubt as to when exactly it would close.
Now we know. But it's just a little bit later than
consensus.
There's nothing sinister here, just a natural desire on the
part of MMG, as with any other operator, to get as much value as
possible from its aging assets before finally pulling down the
curtains.
Indeed, MMG Chief Executive Andrew Michelmore, who was in
London for LME Week, explained that the extension was in large
part due to nothing more than the weather. Drier weather has
allowed a bit more work on a part of the mine that had become
unstable during the previous rainy season.
One quarter wouldn't make much difference to most mines but
because Century is so big, it means quite a lot more production
than anticipated. The new guidance is for something in the range
of 350,000-370,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrates.
That's enough, though, according to analysts at Macquarie
Bank, to push "the concentrates market projection of a deficit
for next year into balance". ("Commodities Comment", Oct. 27)
MARKET REACTION
The market is already reacting to that shift in
expectations. Not on the London Metal Exchange, where refined
zinc is traded, but in the raw materials segment.
Zinc treatment charges (TCs), payable by a smelter to a
miner for concentrate, are a sensitive gauge of the availability
or otherwise of raw materials.
They were expected to fall next year from this year's
benchmark level of $223 per tonne as smelters competed for a
diminishing amount of material.
That's no longer the case, according to Macquarie.
Century's revised guidance, "on top of current softening
spot conditions, has seen most of the zinc concentrates players
take the view that TCs will rise, with projections between
$240-260/t from those with whom we spoke."
Macquarie itself has reversed its own forecast for TCs to
fall to the $210 level for 2015 deliveries. It now expects them
to rise to "at least $240 per tonne".
CHANGING THE STARTING POINT
None of which is to say old mines won't close. Century
itself is proof that they will. Eventually.
But Century's surprise has come at a moment when analysts
are starting to question more seriously the starting point from
which a move into deficit will take place.
Spot treatment charges, as opposed to the annual ones
referenced above, have been rising. Indeed, according to Duncan
Hobbs, analyst at Noble Group, speaking at the LME seminar last
week, they are close to five-year highs.
That speaks of a well-supplied raw materials market. Quite
possibly, a very well-stocked one as well.
Nick Snowdon, analyst at Standard Chartered, estimates that
China is sitting on 1.2 million tonnes of zinc in concentrate.
That's a massive amount, three times Century's expected
production next year, and significant because China's huge zinc
smelter sector should in theory be the most vulnerable to any
emerging deficit in the zinc raw materials market.
"Even if our estimates are too high, the point is that
Century's closure in Q3 2015 should not be seen as a catalyst
for an immediate tightening effect in China". ("LME Week 2014:
Base Metals Stalemate", Oct. 28)
ELUSIVE DEFICIT
All of which might seem academic, given the International
Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) has just forecast the global
refined zinc market will register a 403,000-tonne deficit this
year and another 366,000-tonne deficit next year.
That's not completely left-field given the well-flagged
strength of zinc demand for galvanised steel this year,
particularly in China.
But China's industrial engine is slowing and, as Noble's
Hobbs pointed out in his LME Week presentation, physical
premiums for refined zinc have been falling in recent weeks.
Moreover, the ILZSG calculations can be thrown if zinc
imported into China has been going to bonded warehouses to act
as collateral in the country's shadow financing sector rather
than to a manufacturer.
"Invisible" stocks are the bane of all forecasters' lives,
particularly when something like the Qingdao port scandal comes
along and forces a violent destock. Just look at the nickel
market, where this year's early rally has been obliterated by
the movement of metal back out of China to LME warehouses.
Something similar may be starting to happen with zinc.
China's net imports of 3,400 tonnes in September were the lowest
since December 2008.
Exports, or maybe that should read re-exports, have
accelerated. At 56,600 tonnes over July-September, they are
running at the highest level since 2007, the year China
introduced an export tax on refined zinc.
Apparent deficit in the refined zinc market, in other words,
may be very deceptive. Just how deceptive we may be about to
find out if that Chinese export trend continues.
The real bull story in zinc was always and still is the
shift to raw materials deficit.
Which has just been deferred, again, by Century's extra
quarter of production.
