LIMA Oct 10 One of Peru's top copper and zinc
mines, Antamina, will likely double its zinc output to between
340,000 tonnes and 360,000 tonnes next year to take advantage of
an expected rise in prices, the mine's general manager said on
Monday.
Abraham Chahuan added that annual copper production would
probably rise to 430,000 tonnes in 2016 and 2017, slightly above
the 412,000 tonnes the mine reported in 2015, according to the
energy and mines ministry.
BHP Billiton and Glencore Plc each own
33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck Resources Ltd
controls 22.5 percent of the mine and Mitsubishi Corporation
10 percent.
Chahuan said the open-pit operation in Peru's central Andes
is expected next year to tap a layer of zinc veins that would
allow it to reap the benefits of potential price increases as a
global shortage looms.
"There's a lot of talk about how there are greater
expectations for the price of zinc, and that's ... going to
coincide with our much greater production of zinc next year,"
Chahuan said at a press conference.
(Reporting by Marco Aqui and Richard Chang)