* LME zinc seen stuck in $1,800-$2,300 range for next 2-3 years

* Smelter's best case for TCs at $170-$180 next 1-2 years

* May cut zinc output by 14 pct next year to 90,000T on dim market outlook

* Thai demand steady, auto, agriculture sectors support

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 South East Asia's only zinc smelter Padaeng Industry is turning to high tech alloys for the mobile phone and auto industries to ride out a gloomy zinc market outlook that it sees capping prices for the next two to three years.

The Thailand-based smelter aims to boost its output of specialty alloys used in niche areas such as HTC mobile phone cases, and may stop producing simpler forms of zinc that steel makers use to galvanise metal or for brass production.

"The zinc price today is too low for us to produce special high grade zinc...From a base case we are working on a break even point of around $2,100," Francis Vanbellen, managing director of Padaeng Industry, told Reuters on Friday.

LME zinc has risen 20 percent from near 2-year lows plumbed in June to hit a six-month high of $2,100 on Friday in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.

Vanbellen, however, sees prices stuck in a range of between $1,800 and $2,300 until 2015 as rising Chinese production outruns the growth in the auto sector and in agriculture, where zinc is an increasingly important ingredient in fertilisers.

Padaeng, which has capacity of 110,000 tonnes of zinc a year, may curb output to 90,000 tonnes next year due to the low prices. It sells 85 percent of its stock to Thailand's domestic market.

The company posted a first half net loss of 173.5 million baht ($5.56 million), from a 186.8 million baht profit in H1 2011, stymied by low zinc prices and high global inventories.

The global zinc market is seen in 317,500 tonne surplus this year. MKTBAL-NTZ

Vanbellen also sees tough times ahead for treatment charges (TCs), the processing fees miners pay smelters to turn raw material into metal, with spot market fees at a low $100 a tonne.

"TCs at the moment are really a disaster..In the best case we see them growing to $170-$180 in a time frame of 1-2 years," he said.

LOOKING LOCAL AND GLOBAL

Still, in Padaeng's home market Thailand, the growing footprint of Japanese automakers such as Honda Motor Co who are seeding production lines for new car models have helped insulate its sales from the global slowdown.

"In our customer (orders) we don't see any sectors deteriorating, we see that there is more demand," he said.

The company intends to double sales further afield to customers in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam to 30 percent from 15 percent in the next five years.

Padaeng's own mine in Tak province supplies 40 percent of its raw material needs while the rest is sourced from Australia, Turkey and South America. The smelter is looking to step up its raw material purchases from abroad.

Unwieldy mining regulations mean it may shelve exploration projects before the end of the year, and instead seek a joint venture or off-take agreement.

"Myanmar is politically unstable...In Thailand itself and Laos the regulations are increasingly tight and it will be difficult to get even an operation permit," Vanbellen said.

"At the moment there is no new mine in the portfolio.. we are targeting different regions, like North Africa, the Middle East and South East Asia.. to try to find a partner in an existing mine or a mine that will be in operation soon." (Editing by Miral Fahmy)