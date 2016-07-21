(Repeats July 20 column. The opinions expressed here are those
By Andy Home
LONDON, July 20 Zinc is this year's investment
pick of the base metals traded on the London Metal Exchange
(LME).
The price of LME zinc for three-months delivery has
risen by 42 percent since the start of January to a current
$2,235 per tonne.
It is by a wide margin the strongest year-to-date
performance among the LME pack and prices are now back at levels
last seen in May last year.
Also rising at a fast clip, though, is speculative interest
on both the London and Shanghai markets.
Market open interest on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE)
is surging, while speculative length in the LME is rapidly
approaching those May 2015 peaks.
Investment money is betting on zinc's supply-side story of
raw materials crunch, a stand-out in a sector still overshadowed
by the overarching demand-side narrative of Chinese slowdown.
But timing this story has always been tricky.
Investors have got sucked into the zinc market before, most
recently in May last year, when the London price peaked at
$2,400 only to collapse back below $1,500 by the end of the
year.
Is this time going to be any different?
Graphic on money manager positioning on the LME:
Graphic on Shanghai zinc price, market open interest and
volume:
PILING ON THE BETS
Speculative length has been steadily growing in the London
zinc contract, both reacting to and adding to the current strong
price rally.
The LME's own positioning reports show that money managers
were net long of zinc to the tune of 73,928 lots, equivalent to
around 18 percent of open interest, at the end of last week.
That's the largest cumulative long position since May 2015,
when it peaked at just over 100,000 lots.
The exchange's commitment of traders report has many
detractors for the way entities, particularly some of the larger
ones, are classified.
However, an alternative take on speculative positioning from
LME broker Marex Spectron, is painting pretty much the same
picture.
Marex estimates the net speculative long position in LME
zinc has surged by 13,000 lots over the last week to a current
28,000 lots, equivalent to 14.6 percent of open interest.
The methodologies may be different but the underlying theme
is the same. Marex too estimates that this is the most
speculative length in the contract since May of last year.
Something very similar is happening in the Shanghai zinc
market.
Market open interest has risen to 508,000 contracts from
just over 300,000 as recently as the middle of May.
It has exceeded current levels on just two occasions in the
past.
The first was in the July-September 2014 period, when prices
were also surging. The second was in November last year, when
open interest and volumes spiked as prices fell, attesting to a
collective bear raid on the market.
Volumes in this particular price up-cycle have been
relatively subdued, suggesting no return of the retail crowd
that roiled Chinese commodity markets in the first quarter of
this year.
Rather, the inference is that the build in open interest in
tandem with rising prices is mirroring the structural build in
investment money in London without overly attracting the masses
of day-traders that populate both Shanghai and other domestic
exchanges.
TIGHTNESS NOW...
That zinc's prospects are relatively brighter than most of
the other London base metals packs is not really in doubt.
There is a hardening consensus that zinc is suffering from a
hard-rock supply problem as some of the world's oldest but
biggest mines reach the end of their lives.
All the evidence is supportive of this thesis.
Global mine production slumped by 8.1 percent in the first
four months of this year, according to the latest monthly
statistical update from the International Lead and Zinc Study
Group (ILZSG).
That has caused a drop in treatment charges, the amount
smelters charge miners for turning their raw material into
metal, as processors compete for supply.
Spot Chinese import terms, for example, have slid from $170
per tonne at the end of last year to around $100, according to
Thomson Reuters GFMS.
That in turn has fed through to significantly lower Chinese
imports so far this year. At 910,000 tonnes (bulk weight, not
metal contained) they were down by 23 percent in the January-May
period.
All of which reinforces the bull story of a fast-evolving
concentrates crunch, albeit one massaged by Glencore's continued
idling of 500,000 tonnes of annual mined capacity. nL8N12F2H7
...TIGHTNESS TOMORROW
The only problem is that these constraints don't yet appear
to have translated into the refined metal part of the supply
chain.
So for example, Swedish company Boliden, which operates both
mines and smelters, notes in its second-quarter report that "the
market's concentrate stocks are low and continued to decline
during the quarter" but that "European spot market metal
premiums have remained stable".
Physical metal premiums should be the real litmus test as to
when concentrates shortfall translates into metal shortfall.
Quite evidently, it isn't happening yet and that is probably
down to the amount of metal inventory, only partly visible,
still sitting in warehouses around the world, but most
particularly in New Orleans.
Some of it has been on the move, according to LME broker
Triland Metals, which noted in its latest weekly physical
premium report that "traders (are) shipping material from New
Orleans to Asia to meet long term contracts demand".
But equally there still appears to be sufficient metal
sitting in what is the black hole of the refined market's supply
chain to feed 77,000 tonnes into LME stocks at the U.S. port
over the second half of June.
TIMING
The route of travel in the zinc market seems clear. Its
speed in getting there, however, remains highly uncertain.
That is why some players have opted for long-dated options
as a way of playing the expected upside, in effect placing their
bets on December 2016 and June 2017.
Plenty of others, however, are still expressing their
bullish views in the form of the LME three-months price and
shorter dated ShFE contracts.
Possibly too many of them.
Without confirmation, and soon, that the refined metal part
of the supply chain is tangibly tightening, the current levels
of open interest look like an accident waiting to happen.
