By Andy Home
LONDON Aug 3 Volatility has returned to zinc
spreads on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
The forward zinc curve flexed into backwardation last week
with cash metal at one stage trading at a $7.00-per tonne
premium to three-month metal CMZN0-3.
That's the tightest the period has been since the
mini-squeeze in May, when the backwardation traded out to $33
per tonne.
Things have quietened down a little today but there is
plenty of potential for more fun and games on the nearby spreads
ahead of Aug. 19, this month's third-Wednesday prime prompt
date.
However, this is all about LME positioning with shorts
facing off against two dominant long positions within a context
of falling exchange stocks.
The outright three-month price is still sliding,
touching a low point of $1,882.50 this morning, the lowest it's
been since December 2013.
That should dispel any thoughts that what's happening on the
LME spreads is in any way representative of zinc's underlying
supply-demand dynamics.
The market is currently oversupplied, whatever LME stock
levels might suggest.
FUNDS GO SHORT...
Zinc has fallen a long way since its rally in May, when LME
three-month metal briefly traded above the $2,400 level.
The ensuing price slide has naturally attracted
short-sellers from the managed money community.
The LME's figures show money managers still net long to the
tune of 6.6 percent of open interest as of July 24. (Last week's
figures will be released on Tuesday).
But that is the smallest net long since the LME first
started publishing its Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) back
in July 2014. And outright managed money short positions are the
largest since then at over 20 percent of open interest.
Moreover, as has become increasingly evident over time, the
LME's COTR seems to have an inbuilt skew towards the long side.
An alternative assessment of "speculative" positioning from
Marex Spectron shows money men holding net short positions on
zinc.
The two reports may differ in tenor but they agree on the
trend, which is one of funds reducing long holdings and
accumulating short positions.
...ON COLLISION COURSE WITH LONGS
That leaves them vulnerable to two big positions coming from
the opposite direction.
Two dominant longs have been gracing the LME's cash
positioning reports in recent days. The latest report, showing
the lie of the land as of the close of business on Thursday,
shows both holding cash positions equivalent to between 30 and
40 percent of available stocks. <0#LME-WHC> One also holds the
same percentage of actual LME warrants. <0#LME-WHL>
Quite evidently, this helps explain why the very shortest of
LME time-spreads, "tom-next", briefly flared out to $10
backwardation last Thursday.
A degree of normality has since returned to the very front
part of the curve.
But there is a fair amount of trepidation as to whether
spreads will tighten again ahead of the main August prompt date
on Aug. 19.
Three major shorts are facing off against two longs on that
date and one of the longs is a big one, holding positions
equivalent to between 30 and 40 percent of open interest, or
somewhere between 189,000 and 252,000 tonnes.
Remember that as of today on-warrant LME stocks of zinc
stand at just 379.800 tonnes, suggesting a head-on disruptive
collision between longs and shorts is on the cards in August
unless one side blinks.
A ROGUE SIGNAL?
LME stocks are currently trending lower. Headline stocks,
including both on-warrant tonnage and material that has been
cancelled prior to physical drawdown, currently stand at 432,800
tonnes.
That's the lowest tally since 2009 and might, all other
things being equal, suggest a tightening physical market.
However, LME zinc stocks have been a consistently
problematic signal for many, many months, largely because of the
opacity surrounding movement at New Orleans, where most of them
are located.
Indeed, the May rally was fuelled in part by falling LME
stocks and in part snuffed out by the sudden arrival of 36,375
tonnes into exchange warehouses.
Look beyond the shuffling of metal between locations and
between off- and on-market storage, particularly at New Orleans,
and there is scant sign of any real-world tightness.
The International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) assesses
the global refined zinc market as being in a 142,300-tonne
surplus in the first five months of this year.
Chinese production is booming, up by over 18 percent in the
first five months of this year, according to the Group.
Chinese imports are imploding. Net refined metal imports,
not including alloy, slumped to 126,600 tonnes in the first half
of 2015 from 310,000 tonnes in the same half of 2014.
Global usage growth has slowed to 2.6 percent so far this
year from 4.4 percent in calendar 2014, ILZSG calculates.
Physical premiums, a micro indicator of current supply and
demand dynamics, "have been under pressure since the beginning
of the year", according to Belgian zinc producer Nyrstar's
second-quarter financial results.
TENSION BUILDS
All of which explains why the LME benchmark outright price
is plumbing levels not seen since the closing days of 2013.
Zinc is falling in tandem with most of the other LME-traded
industrial metals and for the same reasons, namely concerns
about demand as Chinese manufacturing activity slows sharply and
concerns about supply as the world, particularly China, pumps
out more units surplus to apparent requirement.
But zinc, also like most of the other LME metals, is looking
increasingly stretched on the short side. A short-covering
reaction may be just a matter of time.
Particularly if short position holders can be stampeded by a
sharp tightening of the nearby spread structure.
Last week's spread gyrations may be a taste of bigger things
to come in August, given the rising positioning tensions.
But spread tightness in the current environment will be all
about the LME, not about the wider zinc market-place.
