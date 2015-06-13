(Repeats June 12 item. The opinions expressed here are those of
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 12 All mining activities at the
giant Century zinc mine in Australia will have ceased by the end
of this month.
News that will be greeted with relief by believers in the
zinc deficit story, who have had to watch Century's operator MMG
push back the fateful closure date many times in the
past.
Century has become totemic of zinc's bull narrative of
looming shortfall as some of the world's biggest mines come to
the end of their natural lives without obvious like-for-like
replacements.
The resulting raw materials crunch, the bull argument runs,
will force prices up to a level needed to incentivise new
supply.
It's a tantalising prospect for a market that has seen only
fleeting rallies based on the unreliable signals coming from
stock movements on the London Metal Exchange (LME).
Right now the price for three-month delivery on the LME
is trading just above $2,100 per tonne, bang in the
middle of the broad $1,800-2,400 range in which zinc has been
trapped for the last three years.
One day, zinc bulls hope, the price might recapture the
dizzy heights of 2010, when the galvanising metal traded above
$2,700, or even 2007, when it soared above $4,000 per tonne.
Century's closure, it follows, will bring that day just a
little bit closer.
Except that MMG has sprung a last little surprise on the
market, pushing the day just a little bit further into the
future.
Other producers have recently come up with bigger surprises,
once again stretching what appears to be an infinitely flexible
deficit timeline.
GOING, GOING...GONE?
Mining activities may be stopping at Century this month but
the mill will continue operating into the third quarter,
processing stockpiled ore.
This was expected. Largely unexpected was MMG's announcement
in April it will then mill another 450,000 tonnes of ore from
trial mining activities at the nearby Dugald River project.
That ore grades 13.3 percent zinc, implying almost another
60,000 tonnes of contained metal. It will take between four and
six weeks to process that ore, meaning the Century mill might
still be producing concentrates into the fourth quarter of this
year.
That tonnage windfall is not included in MMG's 2015
production guidance of 320,000-370,000 tonnes for Century,
because Century is now, er, closed.
It's only a small deferral in the grand scheme of things but
just as the Century closure is totemic of the zinc bull story,
so the latest push-back is symptomatic of that story's curiously
elastic narrative.
So too is MMG's development work at Dugald River. The mine
was originally due to ramp up as Century wound down but the
company delayed the start date after encountering more complex
ore than anticipated.
Here writ small was the flip side of the deficit story,
namely the problem of replacing big established mining
operations such as Century with a new generation of replacement
capacity.
Worth noting, therefore, is the fact that MMG hasn't given
up on Dugald River. Pre-mining activities are continuing and the
company is working on a new mining plan, which would extend mine
life but with lower annual output.
A decision on whether to commit to Dugald River is pencilled
in for the third quarter of this year.
DEFICIT WILL EAT ITSELF?
Well, at least the Lisheen mine in Ireland is going to close
pretty much on schedule in the coming months.
But operator Vedanta Resources has sprung its own
surprise on the zinc market.
Its Skorpion mine in Namibia was scheduled to close next
year but a new mining plan will push that deadline back a couple
of years to the company's 2019 financial year (April 2018 to
March 2019). Oh, and milling operations will continue into
financial 2020 using stockpiled ore.
Skorpion is only a medium-sized producer with capacity of
around 150,000 tonnes per year and it is highly unusual in
producing zinc metal rather than zinc in concentrates.
It will not therefore offset the loss of Lisheen, which
until the last year or so was producing around 175,000 tonnes of
contained zinc per year.
That task will fall to Vedanta's new Gamsberg mine, an
extension of its existing Black Mountain operations in South
Africa. First ore from Gamsberg is expected in 2018 with
anticipated long-term production at a rate of 250,000 tonnes per
year.
It is proof that producers of any commodity will work to
renew their portfolios, particularly when the consensus view is
that they will be bringing new capacity on stream in an
environment of supply deficit.
And unsurprisingly, the prospect of zinc raw materials
deficit and associated higher prices is incentivising others as
well.
Take, for example, Energia Minerals, the
Australian-listed junior, which is rehabilitating the
long-forgotten Gorno mine in northern Italy, precisely to reap
the expected zinc bonanza.
It has just announced the purchase of two other historical
Italian zinc properties, Predil and Salafossa, last operated in
1991 and 1988 respectively.
Expectations of deficit, in other words, are already
generating a supply response and that at a current "incentive"
price of a lowly $2,100.
KINKS IN THE ZINC STORY
Zinc bulls will be unfazed. The numbers, they point out,
still point to a shortfall of zinc, albeit one that keeps edging
back from imminent to pending.
However, the most important number in the zinc market is not
the balance of capacity closures and replacement mines but the
current year's zinc concentrate treatment terms.
Treatment terms, paid by smelters to miners for treating
their production, are the surest indicator of raw materials
market balance.
And this year's benchmark treatment charges have risen to
$245 per tonne from last year's $223. And they increased last
year too, And the year before that, In fact annual treatment
charges have risen every year since 2011.
That signals an increasingly well-supplied market for zinc
raw materials.
This is the starting-point for any move to deficit and it is
one that promises a slow evolution rather than any dramatic
switch.
Stocks of concentrates accumulated over the last few years
will initially cushion the market against any evolving shortfall
of mined material.
That makes the kinks in zinc's deficit deadline important in
terms of attempting to forecast when shortfall, if it ever
finally materialises, translates into price reaction, both in
the concentrates and the refined metal parts of the market.
And the kinks in the zinc story just keep on multiplying.
